IIT Madras, Rajasthan Government Tie Up To Implement Data-Driven Road Safety Approach

The objective of this agreement is to enhance road safety measures, increase the survivability of road accident victims and reduce its occurrence rate in Rajasthan.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 23, 2020 3:46 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IIT Madras, Rajasthan Government Tie Up To Implement Data-Driven Road Safety Approach
Image credit: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Rajasthan Government has agreed to implement a structured framework for a data-driven systems approach to road safety. An agreement in this regard has been signed between the Rajasthan Government represented by Ravi Jain, Transport Commissioner, and IIT Madras by Professor Ravindra Gettu, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras.

The agreement seeks to enhance road safety measures, increase capacity and capability across the board in the Government to both increase the survivability of road accident victims and reduce accident occurrence rate in the state.

Speaking on the association, Professor Ravindra Gettu, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras, said: “This MoU [agreement] will foster a collaborative partnership wherein IIT Madras will be building the capability of various stakeholders in Government of Rajasthan and help them design and implement a successful road safety program.”

This initiative, an IIT Madras statement said, will be implemented by the stakeholder Departments of Rajasthan involved in road safety including PWD, Police, Health and Medical services, Transport, Education, Urban Development and Housing Local Self Government and National Highways (NHAI). This initiative is intended to reduce deaths from road accidents in Rajasthan.

Marking the beginning of this partnership, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Minister for Transport, Government of Rajasthan, said: “Our Government has always been very determined in strengthening our State’s road safety measures so as to reduce the number of road accidents and fatalities from it considerably..ready to facilitate interactions between the stakeholders of Government of Rajasthan and IIT Madras.”

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
