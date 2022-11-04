IIT Madras, Purdue University Partners To Develop Dual-Degree Programme In Semiconductors

IIT Madras partners with Purdue University to develop dual-degree programmes.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is partnering with Purdue University to jointly develop a dual-degree programme in semiconductors. The two institutions will also be undertaking international cooperation in education and research in the areas of semiconductors and microelectronics.

A Letter of Intent towards this collaboration was signed on November 3, 2022 at the IIT Madras campus by Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Professor Nagendra Krishnapura, Head, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras; Professor Mung Chiang, President-Elect and Executive Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, Purdue University and Professor Dimitrios Peroulis, Michael and Katherine Birck Head and Reilly Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Purdue University in the presence of Professor Vijay Raghunathan, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Director of Semiconductor Education, Purdue University, Professor Arvind Raman, Executive Associate Dean of the College of Engineering, Purdue University, and Professor Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this collaboration, Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The semiconductor mission of India looks at the large-scale development and deployment of microelectronics products. This joint initiative with Purdue will certainly augment our quality human resource development efforts in semiconductor electronics.”

Emphasizing the depth of the Purdue University – IIT Madras partnership, Mung Chiang, President-Elect and Executive Vice President for Strategic Initiatives of Purdue University, said, “Purdue University is home to over 2,700 students from India and Purdue has a long and deep strategic partnership with India and IIT Madras, in particular. We recently launched the first comprehensive Semiconductor Degrees Program (SDP) with the goal of becoming the top source of skilled semiconductor talent for the US. We are thrilled to be partnering with IIT Madras on these dual-degree programs to rapidly contribute to the workforce needs of the large semiconductor industry in both the US and India.”

Through the proposed dual-degree programme undergraduate students with strong academic credentials with a deep interest in working on topics related to semiconductor devices, chip fabrication, and circuits and systems will be candidates for the proposed master’s programme. This will enable a quick ramp-up of skilled talent, preparing the next generation of the semiconductor workforce.

Highlighting the important areas of the dual-degree course on semiconductors, Professor Nagendra Krishnapura, Head, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras has world-class faculty in the area of semiconductors, from electronic devices to circuits and systems. This new dual-degree program in semiconductors will give students a solid foundation in these areas, while also giving them the freedom and flexibility to specialize in their chosen area of interest. We also expect the program to open new avenues for collaboration in research and teaching with Purdue University in these areas.”

A key outcome envisaged from this unique partnership includes a workforce prepared to tackle global challenges arising from increased needs for microelectronics and shifting manufacturing trends. Other envisioned aspects of this collaboration include the exchange of faculty and research scholars and collaborative research and discovery, learning and teaching, and engagement.