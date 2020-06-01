IIT Madras Professors To Deliver Online Lectures On Engineering Streams For Class 12 Students

IIT Madras has also begun enrolment for more than 400 online courses.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched a new initiative, in which eminent professors from various departments will deliver online lectures about Engineering streams. This will greatly benefit the Class 12 students who clear the Public Examinations this year and will be taking up counselling shortly, the institute has said. These sessions will help them identify a discipline that is best aligned with their interests. This will also be available to everyone free of any charge, it added.

In addition to this, IIT Madras has also begun enrolment for more than 400 online courses which will provide for 20% credit transfer as per the AICTE guidelines. The courses will be offered in collaboration with National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL). The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has requested all universities and colleges to allow up to 20 percent credit transfer in every semester through the Central Government’s SWAYAM initiative, of which NPTEL is a part.

The courses are completely free and open to everyone across the world. A nominal fee will be charged only for those interested in taking examinations for certification, the institute has said. Students and working professionals take up NPTEL courses to supplement their university syllabus on the subject.

Speaking about the courses being offered, Professor Andrew Thangaraj, Coordinator, NPTEL-IIT Madras, said, “NPTEL currently works with more than 3,800 colleges across the country. These colleges include Engineering, Arts, Commerce, Science and Management colleges. If Universities and Autonomous colleges want to take advantage of credit transfer, they must implement the credit transfer policy in their institutions. Some Universities and autonomous colleges have already started taking advantage of the credit transfer policy.”



