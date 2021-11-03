IIT Madras Professor Awarded Distinguished Fellowship Of IAAV

Image credit: IIT Madras Professor RI Sujith is a recipient of the Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship and the Hans Fischer Senior Fellowship of the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Professor RI Sujith has been awarded the Distinguished Fellowship of the International Institute of Acoustics and Vibration (IIAV). He is the first Indian to be awarded this fellowship, IIT Madras said.

Prof Sujith, also an alumnus of IIT Madras, is currently the D Srinivasan Chair Professor at the Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras.

“This fellowship has given my group greater recognition and visibility. I plan to collaborate actively with IIAV in various activities including their international conferences, workshops, seminars and publications,” Prof Sujith said.

“I was pleasantly surprised when the IIAV contacted me about this. The IIAV is a wonderful international body, and I have participated in their conferences in the past. It is a great honour to be recognized by such a body that has given so much to the international acoustics community. I am humbled by this recognition,” he added.

The IIAV works to advance the science of acoustics and vibration by creating an international scientific society that is responsive to the needs of scientists and engineers in all countries. It cooperates with scientific societies and with other international organizations to increase information exchange, IIT Madras has informed.

Prof Sujith has over 360 technical publications, including 186 refereed journal publications, 12 patents, and has also written a book on ‘Thermoacoustic Instability’, IIT Madras said.

He received his undergraduate degree in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Madras in 1988 and graduated with an MS degree in 1990 and a PhD in 1994 from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, USA.

Professor RI Sujith is also a recipient of the Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship and the Hans Fischer Senior Fellowship of the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS) of the Technical University of Munich.

He has been awarded the Swarnajayanti Fellowship and the JC Bose Fellowship by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

He is a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering and the Indian Academy of Sciences.