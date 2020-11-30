Image credit: IIT Madras IIT Madras: Pre-Placement Offers Increase Despite COVID-19

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras students have received 182 pre-placement offers so far this year, improving from last year’s 170 offers, despite the impact of COVID-19. The companies that offered the highest number of pre-placement offers include Texas Instruments (12), Microsoft (12), Qualcomm (10), Goldman Sachs (9), and American Express (9)

The first phase of campus placements will begin tomorrow, December 1, 2020. In 2019, IIT Madras students received 831 offers in the first phase of campus placement.

This year, the internship drive was conducted completely online, for the first time in the history of the Institute, to overcome the logistical restrictions due to the pandemic.

Speaking about the increase in PPOs this year, Prof CS Shankar Ram, Advisor (Training and Placement), IIT Madras, said, “The sustained increase in the number of Pre-Placement Offers this year is a clear reflection of the academic quality of IIT Madras and its students. I am optimistic that we would be able to carry forward this momentum and our students would obtain the best possible job offers in Phase-1 placements.”

On the first day of the internship drive, as many as 17 companies participated virtually and made 140 Internship offers.

“We have been observing a direct correlation between internships and Pre-Placement Offers ever since the internship office was created. Internships provide an excellent opportunity for students to understand the working culture and expectations of the companies that they work for and for the companies to realize the potential of our students during that short period. When interests and expectations of interns and companies match, it culminates in Pre-Placements offers,” Prof NV Ravi Kumar, Advisor (Internships), IIT Madras, said.

Pre Placement Offers At IIT Madras

Year 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 PPOs 73 114 135 170 182*

*As of November 28, 2020