IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies To Offer 2-Week Course On Advanced Quantum Computing

IIT Madras will offer 2-week programme on Advanced Quantum Computing

The Pravartak Technologies Foundation of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will organise a two-week course on ‘Advanced Quantum Computing’ with hands-on training on IBM QISKIT. The programme, being offered in collaboration with the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) India and Mphasis Centre for Quantum Information, Communications and Computing (MCQuICC) will be held in the IIT Madras campus between December 5 and December 16 and is open to participants from industries and government organisations. The last date to register for the programme is December 2. Candidates can register at wsaqc.pravartak.org.in.

The Advanced Quantum Computing programme will focus on introducing specialised topics to the participants who are familiar with the fundamentals of quantum computing. It will also introduce QISKIT runtime which soon be the default method for programming in IBM QISKIT, an IIT Madras statement said.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this programme, Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said: “The winter school on advanced quantum computing, jointly organized by IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, Association for Computing Machinery India, Mphasis Center for Quantum Information, Communication and Computing and IBM, is a first-of-its-kind course that provides the participants with programming experience in IBM quantum computers. This advanced course will help the participants explore and expand the possibility of using quantum computers for high-performance tasks across multiple domains.”

Speaking about the programme, Dr Anil Prabhakar, Head, MCQuICC, said: “The Mphasis Center for Quantum Information, Communication and Computing (MCQuICC) is focused on actualizing quantum technologies to industry. As part of our training and outreach activity we organize programs on quantum computing. We are partnering with IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundations and Association for Computing Machinery India to deliver the Winter School on advanced quantum computing.”