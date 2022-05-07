  • Home
IIT Madras, Power Grid Corporation Launch Scholarship Programme For Economically Weaker BTech Students

The corporation will contribute Rs. 10.5 Crore towards creating a scholarship fund as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives

Education | Updated: May 7, 2022 11:01 pm IST

IIT Madras, Power Grid Corporation Launch Scholarship Programme For Economically Weaker BTech Students
The scholarship programme will carry a special focus on women students from poor families
Image credit: PRO IIT Madras
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched a scholarship programme in collaboration with the Power Grid Corporation of India for the economically weaker (EWS) BTech students. The corporation will contribute Rs. 10.5 Crore towards creating a scholarship fund as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. "This fund would support deserving students at IIT Madras, covering their tuition fees through merit-cum-means scholarships. This is the highest single contribution that IIT Madras has received for scholarships under CSR in the financial year 2021-22," the release read.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) for this CSR-driven initiative was signed on Saturday, May 7 by Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, and V.K. Singh, Director (Personnel), Powergrid Corporation of India, in the presence of IIT Madras Director, Prof. V. Kamakoti.

The ‘Power Grid Endowment scholarship’ fund has been created to provide scholarships for B.Tech students from economically weaker sections on a merit-cum-means basis. "Every year many meritorious students from economically weaker sections pursue their education at IIT Madras. The Power Grid Endowment Scholarship will help these bright young students to pursue their education without any economical barrier," it read. The scholarship programme will carry a special focus on women students from poor families.

Addressing this occasion, V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras’ motto is to be an ‘Institute for all.’ Initiatives like the BSc degree programme and scholarships for deserving students, have made IIT Madras more accessible for everyone. The institute records its sincere thanks to POWERGRID. IIT Madras is also planning to expand such scholarships to all technical institutions across the country.”

