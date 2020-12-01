IIT Madras Placements 2020: 123 Job Offers Made By 22 Companies In First Session

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ placements for the academic year 2020-21 has begun and a total of 123 offers were made by 22 companies in the first session today.

Despite COVID-19, offers at IIT Madras are higher than any of the preceding academic years. During the last academic year of 2019-20, 102 offers were made by 20 companies by the end of session 1.

Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, ISRO, Alphonso, and Qualcomm were among the top recruiters who made the offers.

Phase I of placements is expected to continue till December 8, 2020. Placements at IIT Madras began at 7 am and concluded at 2 pm today. It saw the participation of 22 companies covering 43 job profiles.

The second and final slot of the day is being held between 4 pm and 11 pm today. 24 companies with 48 profiles are scheduled to participate. These companies include TSMC, KLA Tencor, GE and Wipro.

Elaborating on how the entire Placement process is being conducted online, Prof. CS Shankar Ram, Advisor (Training and Placement), IIT Madras, said, “The IIT Madras Placement team has worked with our recruiting partners to seamlessly enable this transition. I am happy to share that we have exceeded the number of offers made in the 1.1 sessions from the previous academic year. I am optimistic that a similar trend would continue over the next few days.”

The Top Recruiters Of Session 1 Include:

Microsoft – 19 offers Texas Instruments – 12 offers Bajaj Auto – 10 offers ISRO – 10 offers Alphonso Inc – 9 offers Qualcomm – 8 offers

A total of 1,443 students have registered for placements across different streams of study. As many as 256 companies will recruit for 472 profiles. A total of 71 start-ups have registered for recruitment in the ongoing academic year 2020-21.

Sharing his experience on the online placement process this year, Pranjal Jain, Under Graduate Placement Head, IIT Madras, said, “The placement process, though conducted virtually for the first time, was very well organised. The placement team and companies were well prepared and have scheduled the interviews to avoid conflicts.”

Sharing his experience in participating in online placements, Dhruv Sriram, a student from the Department of Aerospace Engineering who secured placement in McKinsey this year, said, “The placement session of 2020-21 at IIT Madras was definitely a challenging experience for students, organisers and companies alike. It was heartening to see the administration and the students of the placement committee rallying behind us to ensure a seamless virtual experience at each stage. Three words that best describe this placement season for me would be empathy, technology and collaboration. Overall, a fantastic experience that would serve as a template for how placements may be conducted in the future across the country.”