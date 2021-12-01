  • Home
IIT Madras Placement 2021-22: Top recruiters include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Bain and Company, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co, and McKinsey.

Education | Updated: Dec 1, 2021 6:53 pm IST

IIT Madras Placements: 176 Offers On Day 1, Session 1; The Highest Ever
The first phase of IIT Madras placements is expected to continue till December 10

IIT Madras Placements: A total of 176 offers have been made by 34 companies to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras students during the first session of day 1, the institute said. This is the highest number of offers bagged by IIT Madras students in session 1.1, IIT Madras said.

These include 11 international offers made by four companies. IIT Madras students have already received 231 pre-placement offers during the 2021-22 academic year.

Top recruiters include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Bain and Company, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co, and McKinsey.

The first phase of IIT Madras placements is expected to continue till December 10.

The second session of day 1 started at 4 pm and it will continue till midnight. Companies like Amazon, Groww, Flipkart, Intel, Samsung and Twitter will recruit during slot 2, the institute has informed.

“This fantastic performance by our students is a testament to their academic training and quality, and the value that they bring to their recruiters. The Institute Placement team has worked tirelessly to ensure the best possible job opportunities for our students. I hope that we continue to place more students in jobs that meet their aspirations over the next few days,”Prof CS Shankar Ram, Advisor (Training and Placement) said.

IIT Madras Placements 2021-22: Companies With Most Offers

  • Microsoft India Private Limited: 19 offers

  • Texas Instruments: 15 offers

  • Bajaj Auto Limited: 15 offers

  • Goldman Sachs: 10 offers

  • Bain and Company: 10 offers

  • Boston Consulting Group: 8 offers

  • Qualcomm: 8 offers

  • JP Morgan Chase & Co: 7 offers

  • McKinsey & Company: 7 offers

A total of 1,498 students have registered for placements in the 2021-22 academic year, IIT Madras said.

