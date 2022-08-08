  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Madras Placement Witnesses Rise In Number of Offers; Highest Salary Recorded At 2.5 Lakh US Dollar

IIT Madras Placement Witnesses Rise In Number of Offers; Highest Salary Recorded At 2.5 Lakh US Dollar

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has recorded the highest number of job offers received during campus placements for the academic year 2021-22.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 8, 2022 5:37 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras, Siddha Institute To Tie Up For Joint Programmes, Research Work
IIT Madras Offers 4-Year BS Degree In Data Science And Applications; JEE Not Required
Tamil Nadu Government To Collaborate With IIT Madras On Road Safety
IIT Madras Launches 'Nilekani Centre At AI4Bharat' To Advance Indian Language Technology
IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras Among Institutes To Pitch For Teacher Education Programme
IIT Madras Launches ‘Smart Manufacturing And Digital Transformation Centre’
IIT Madras Placement Witnesses Rise In Number of Offers; Highest Salary Recorded At 2.5 Lakh US Dollar
IIT Madras records the highest number of offers in campus placements
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has recorded the highest number of job offers received during campus placements for the academic year 2021-22. The IIT Madras has received 1,199 job offers from 380 companies during phases 1 and 2 of campus placements. The highest salary offered is recorded at USD 2,50,000 and the average salary at Rs 21.48 lakh per annum. "As many as 80 per cent of students who opted for Campus Placements during 2021-22 have received job offers during placement 2021-22," IIT Madras said in a statement.

Students who opted for campus placement were also offered 231 pre-placement offers (PPOs) from students’ summer internships which led to a total of 1,430 job offers. Students received 45 international offers in Phase 1 which includes 11 offers came from Rakuten Mobile, Inc. Other international offers came from Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R and D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc., Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber.

"131 start-ups made as many as 199 offers during this Phases 1 and 2 of campus placement. All the 61 MBA Students were also placed this season, leading to 100 per cent placement for the Department of Management Studies," IIT Madras added.

In sector-wise breakup of job offers, the IIT Madras received the highest number of offers from the core engineering and technology sector (42 per cent), followed by Data Science and Analytics and Information Technology and Software Development (17 per cent) and Research and Development (10 per cent).

Sectors

Placement (In percentage)

Data Science and Analytics

17

Core Engineering and Technology

42

Financial Services

6

Information Technology and Software Development

17

Management

6

Research and Development

10

Education

2

The top recruiters in terms of job offers were EXL Service, the company made the highest number of offers (28), followed by OLA Mobility (27), EY India (23), American Express (22) and Microsoft India (19).

Company

Offers

EXL Service

28

OLA Mobility

27

EY India

23

American Express

22

Microsoft India Pvt. Ltd

19

IQVIA

18

Larsen & Toubro

17

Enphase Energy

17

Qualcomm

17

Kotak Mahindra Bank

17

Texas Instruments

15

Bajaj Auto Ltd

15

TVS Motor Company Ltd

14

Deloitte India

14

Intel

14

Nigeria

13

Wells Fargo International Solutions Private Limited

13

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

13

Indus Insights and Analytical Service Pvt. Ltd

12

Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd

12

Click here for more Education News
Department of Management Studies, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras IIT madras placement Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP ICET 2022 Result Declared; Check Steps to Download Scorecard Here
AP ICET 2022 Result Declared; Check Steps to Download Scorecard Here
JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: Download Session 2 Scorecard; Cut-Off, Toppers, College Predictor
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: Download Session 2 Scorecard; Cut-Off, Toppers, College Predictor
CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live (OUT): Odisha Plus 2 Results At Orissaresults.nic.in; 82.10 Per Cent Pass
Live | CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live (OUT): Odisha Plus 2 Results At Orissaresults.nic.in; 82.10 Per Cent Pass
NMIMS Registration For MBA 2023-25 Batch Open; Application Steps, Other Details
NMIMS Registration For MBA 2023-25 Batch Open; Application Steps, Other Details
Odisha Class 12th Arts Result For 2022 Exam Out At Orissaresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here
Odisha Class 12th Arts Result For 2022 Exam Out At Orissaresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................