IIT Madras Placement Witnesses Rise In Number of Offers; Highest Salary Recorded At 2.5 Lakh US Dollar
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has recorded the highest number of job offers received during campus placements for the academic year 2021-22.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has recorded the highest number of job offers received during campus placements for the academic year 2021-22. The IIT Madras has received 1,199 job offers from 380 companies during phases 1 and 2 of campus placements. The highest salary offered is recorded at USD 2,50,000 and the average salary at Rs 21.48 lakh per annum. "As many as 80 per cent of students who opted for Campus Placements during 2021-22 have received job offers during placement 2021-22," IIT Madras said in a statement.
Students who opted for campus placement were also offered 231 pre-placement offers (PPOs) from students’ summer internships which led to a total of 1,430 job offers. Students received 45 international offers in Phase 1 which includes 11 offers came from Rakuten Mobile, Inc. Other international offers came from Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R and D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc., Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber.
"131 start-ups made as many as 199 offers during this Phases 1 and 2 of campus placement. All the 61 MBA Students were also placed this season, leading to 100 per cent placement for the Department of Management Studies," IIT Madras added.
In sector-wise breakup of job offers, the IIT Madras received the highest number of offers from the core engineering and technology sector (42 per cent), followed by Data Science and Analytics and Information Technology and Software Development (17 per cent) and Research and Development (10 per cent).
Sectors
Placement (In percentage)
Data Science and Analytics
17
Core Engineering and Technology
42
Financial Services
6
Information Technology and Software Development
17
Management
6
Research and Development
10
Education
2
The top recruiters in terms of job offers were EXL Service, the company made the highest number of offers (28), followed by OLA Mobility (27), EY India (23), American Express (22) and Microsoft India (19).
Company
Offers
EXL Service
28
OLA Mobility
27
EY India
23
American Express
22
Microsoft India Pvt. Ltd
19
IQVIA
18
Larsen & Toubro
17
Enphase Energy
17
Qualcomm
17
Kotak Mahindra Bank
17
Texas Instruments
15
Bajaj Auto Ltd
15
TVS Motor Company Ltd
14
Deloitte India
14
Intel
14
Wells Fargo International Solutions Private Limited
13
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
13
Indus Insights and Analytical Service Pvt. Ltd
12
Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd
12