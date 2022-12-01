  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Madras Placement 2022-23: Around 10 Per Cent More Offers Recorded On First Day Of Phase 1

IIT Madras Placement 2022-23: Around 10 Per Cent More Offers Recorded On First Day Of Phase 1

IIT Madras Placement: A total of 1,722 students have registered for placements in the 2022-23 academic year, across different streams of study.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 1, 2022 6:53 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

BIS Agrees With IIT Madras, NIT Trichy, 4 Other Engineering Institutions To Add Indian Standards In Curriculum
IIT Madras Opens January 2023 Admissions For BS Programme
IIT Madras, University Of Birmingham Launch Joint Masters Programmes
IIT Madras, Tamil Nadu School Education Department To Make Digital Assessments, Learning Experience Better
IIT Madras Develops IT Tool To Improve Health Of SC Community In Chittoor
IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies To Offer 2-Week Course On Advanced Quantum Computing
IIT Madras Placement 2022-23: Around 10 Per Cent More Offers Recorded On First Day Of Phase 1
IIT Madras starts placement session; over 25 students get more than Rs 1 crore offer
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras which started its placement session today, December 1 saw an increase in the number of offers. IIT Madras students recorded a total number of 445 offers at the end of Session 1.1 in day 1 of Phase 1 of placements for 2022-23 academic year, an institute statement said. A total of 25 offers with pay packages over Rs 1 crore per annum has been received. As many as 15 international offers were also received from four companies at the end of Session 1.1.

Many companies that were earlier recruiting only in Phase 1 of placements, have this year opted to give PPOs also, which are the result of a robust internship program at IIT Madras, the institute added.

A total of 1,722 students have registered for placements in the 2022-23 academic year, across different streams of study. While 331 companies have registered for Phase 1 placements, recruitment will be made for a total of 722 profiles.

Wishing the students success in placements, Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said: “Placement is the most important festival of IIT Madras. There are great expectations from both parents and students. I am sure the students are very excited. We have got some of the major companies who have come for the placements. I am sure this year it will be rewarding both for the recruiters and for the students. In addition, IIT Madras recorded the highest number of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) this year, which is a pointer that the current placement will also be very successful.”

The main recruiters of this year include Microsoft, Graviton, Flipkart, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Bain and Company, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, JP Morgan Chase and Co, P&G, Optiver, Morgan Stanley, and McKinsey.

The public sector companies that are recruiting during Phase 1 include ONGC and Centre for Development of Telematics (CDoT). The Phase 1 of Placements is expected to continue till December 7, 2022.

Commenting on this year’s Placements, Professor Sathyan Subbiah, Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras, said, “Our students have done well in the interviews and I am happy see them bag attractive placement offers. Earlier, IITM students have already done well in their internships and have attracted many PPOs this year. It is great to see the confidence that companies are placing in IIT Madras trained students, even during the relatively challenging economic times.”

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Department Of School Education And Literacy Gets New Secretary In IAS Sanjay Kumar
Department Of School Education And Literacy Gets New Secretary In IAS Sanjay Kumar
Uttar Pradesh: Over 1,400 Students To Get Admission In 'Atal Residential Schools'
Uttar Pradesh: Over 1,400 Students To Get Admission In 'Atal Residential Schools'
JEE Main Registration Date 2023 LIVE: Updates On NTA JEE Dates, Syllabus, Pattern; Number Of Sessions
JEE Main Registration Date 2023 LIVE: Updates On NTA JEE Dates, Syllabus, Pattern; Number Of Sessions
CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Standard) Sample Paper, Marking Scheme For 2023 Exam
CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Standard) Sample Paper, Marking Scheme For 2023 Exam
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................