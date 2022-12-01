IIT Madras starts placement session; over 25 students get more than Rs 1 crore offer

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras which started its placement session today, December 1 saw an increase in the number of offers. IIT Madras students recorded a total number of 445 offers at the end of Session 1.1 in day 1 of Phase 1 of placements for 2022-23 academic year, an institute statement said. A total of 25 offers with pay packages over Rs 1 crore per annum has been received. As many as 15 international offers were also received from four companies at the end of Session 1.1.

Many companies that were earlier recruiting only in Phase 1 of placements, have this year opted to give PPOs also, which are the result of a robust internship program at IIT Madras, the institute added.

A total of 1,722 students have registered for placements in the 2022-23 academic year, across different streams of study. While 331 companies have registered for Phase 1 placements, recruitment will be made for a total of 722 profiles.

Wishing the students success in placements, Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said: “Placement is the most important festival of IIT Madras. There are great expectations from both parents and students. I am sure the students are very excited. We have got some of the major companies who have come for the placements. I am sure this year it will be rewarding both for the recruiters and for the students. In addition, IIT Madras recorded the highest number of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) this year, which is a pointer that the current placement will also be very successful.”

The main recruiters of this year include Microsoft, Graviton, Flipkart, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Bain and Company, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, JP Morgan Chase and Co, P&G, Optiver, Morgan Stanley, and McKinsey.

The public sector companies that are recruiting during Phase 1 include ONGC and Centre for Development of Telematics (CDoT). The Phase 1 of Placements is expected to continue till December 7, 2022.

Commenting on this year’s Placements, Professor Sathyan Subbiah, Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras, said, “Our students have done well in the interviews and I am happy see them bag attractive placement offers. Earlier, IITM students have already done well in their internships and have attracted many PPOs this year. It is great to see the confidence that companies are placing in IIT Madras trained students, even during the relatively challenging economic times.”