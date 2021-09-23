IIT Madras Partners With Taylor & Francis Group To Amplify Research

Image credit: IIT Madras Researchers at the centre will be able to avail onboarding assistance on publishing processes, open practices, research promotion, and ongoing support from the Taylor & Francis team

The Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has partnered with Taylor & Francis Group to amplify research.

“The collaboration will give RBCDSAI more visibility for our research as well as support services and guidance for our authors on publishing. Researchers at the center will also be able to avail onboarding assistance on publishing processes, open practices, research promotion, and ongoing support from the knowledgeable Taylor & Francis team,” prof Balaraman Ravindran, Mindtree Faculty Fellow and the Head of RBCDSAI, IIT Madras, said.

RBCDSAI is one of India's preeminent interdisciplinary research centers for Data Science and AI, with twenty-eight faculty spanning ten departments, IIT Madras said,

“We’re excited to collaborate with RBCDSAI. As part of this partnership, we will be able to provide our society and association partners with information, advice, and exclusive benefits to serve their authors and members,” said Gagandeep Singh, Senior Publisher (Engineering), CRC Press.

“India has the ‘highest relative AI skill penetration rate’ in the world according to the Stanford University Artificial Index Report 2021, and it’s also ranked as one of the top five countries for growth in AI hiring. This is an incredible opportunity for Taylor & Francis to partner with an organization that is helping India to become a global leader. We anticipate that this co-branded organic commissioning program from this world-leading institute will result in an exchange of ideas, concerns, and best practices in scholarly publishing that will be mutually beneficial,” added Mr Singh.