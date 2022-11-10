IIT Madras Organises Samanvay 2022 Annual Festival For Management Students

The IIT Madras event began on October 30.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras hosted an annual festival called Samanvay 2022. The theme of Samanvay 2022 was ‘Revolutionizing Management with AI: The Resurgence, The Reality, The Revolution.’ The event began with a marathon on October 30 followed by competitive events between November 4 and 6, 2022. Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, participated in the inaugural session. The event had over 3,000 registrations from B-Schools and colleges across the country.

The inauguration was followed by 'PlantIIT,' the social responsibility activity under Samanvay 2022 in which saplings were planted across the campus. to spread awareness about the importance of keeping a clean environment.

The conclave witnessed eminent industry leaders and speakers across varied domains of Fin-Tech, Artificial Intelligence, Operations, Analytics and Entertainment Management, among other areas. They include Ms Smitha Hemmigae, Head of Marketing, ANSR, Mr Bhargab Dutta, Head of Digital and Analytics COE, Colgate-Palmolive, and Mr Ravoofa H K, Founder, Media Masons.

The line-up of events included lecture series, fireside chats and panel discussions on current and emerging domains in management studies, and educational workshops for skill development. Samanvay witnesses the best and brightest among the country’s management students compete across different domains in exciting competitions like Fynergy, Krunchh, Dakshta, Udyami (Samanvay’s flagship event) and many more.

Highlighting the unique aspects of Samanvay 2022, Professor M Thenmozhi, Head, Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT Madras, said, "The event brought to the forefront the changing paradigms in the field of management studies. The lecture series and fireside chats discussed and analysed the impact of disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence which have become the cornerstones in all fields of management studies today."

The panel discussions and lecture series was held in a hybrid mode, on various domains of management including operations, data analytics, and marketing. Along with these technical events, there were many interesting social events on the cards as well, such as Shipwreck, Minute to Win It and Samanvay’s Business Quiz, among others.

Samanvay 2022 envisions every one of its participants gaining a greater appreciation for the power of AI and its immense applicability in all fields in the sphere of management and much more. Samanvay represents a confluence of thoughts and ideas, integration of knowledge and skills, and synthesis of intellectual prowess and brilliance. This edition revolved around integrating data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence with existing paradigms of management to provide effective service to all stakeholders.