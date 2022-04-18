IIT Madras Organises Industry Conclave To Showcase Research, Innovation

Industry Conclave organised at IIT Madras

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has organised Industry Conclave 2022 to showcase research and innovations of the institute to the government, industry and corporate firms. The institute held the conclave on April 16-17. As per an IIT Madras statement, a virtual space dedicated to exhibiting the research projects, start-ups, and projects from the institute’s Center for Innovation (CFI) and other projects was also created.

The objective of the IIT Madras conclave was to bridge the gap between industry and academia and facilitate institute collaborations with industries for research projects, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and start-ups. This event was also intended to help IIT Madras students and researchers gain an industry perspective, the IIT Madras statement added.

Addressing the inaugural session of the conclave virtually, Kaviraj Nair, CEO at Office of Institutional Advancement, IIT Madras, said: “The core focus of IIT Madras is science and technology. The institute has some of the best brains in the country engaged in path-breaking research on topics which are socially relevant. High-impact research leading to social transformation, inspires our corporate stakeholders and donors to invest in such projects.”

An industry-relevant competition was also held for IIT Madras students, which served as an essential starting point for their venture into the professional sector.

Participating in the event virtually Dr Gulshan Rai, Chief Information Officer, Prime Minister’s Office, said: “From the perspective of cybersecurity, the collaborations between academics, industry and government play an important role in resolving the weak infrastructure of digital frameworks.”

The conclave, according to the institute statement, addressed the recent developments in the industrial sector through lectures by industry professionals. It was also intended to facilitate the exchange of recent developments in some high-demand sectors such as cyber security, start-up space and data science through talks from experts and innovators in respective fields.

Highlighting the institutes’ vision on collaborations with the industry and various government agencies, Professor Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras, said: “Collaborations between Industry, Academia, and Government institutions results in activities that span both near term as well long term development goals. It brings together different experiences and approaches to address problems that require innovation. It helps all of us build on each other’s strengths.”