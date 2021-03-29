  • Home
IIT Madras To Organise Research Scholars Day From April 2

The Research Scholars Day at IIT Madras aims to bring together minds by encouraging the exchange of ideas and research interests.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 29, 2021 4:24 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Research Scholars Day: IIT Madras will hold RSD 2021 virtually this year
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will organise Research Scholars Day in online mode. The Research Scholars Day 2021 at IIT Madras will be held between April 2 and April 4. The Research Scholars Day at IIT Madras aims to bring together minds by encouraging the exchange of ideas and research interests. The theme of Research Scholars Day 2021 is “Shunya: Nanos to Cosmos which symbolizes the pursuit of a SustainableFuture”.

As per an IIT Madras social media post, prominent speakers of RSD 2021 include Mr Cottalango Leon, Oscar Award winner in Science and Technology; Mr Jim Cantrell, Founder and CEO, Phantom Space Corporation; Mr Kallol Roy, Former CMD, Bhavini, DAE and Mr Arjita Sethi, Founder and CEO - Equally.

IIT Madras in the Twitter handle said: “IIT Madras is celebrating the Research Scholars Day 2021 virtually between 2nd and 4th April 2021. It aims to bring together minds while encouraging the exchange of ideas & research interests.The theme is SHUNYA: Nanos to Cosmos which symbolizes the pursuit of a Sustainable Future.”

IIT Madras held the sixth edition of its Entrepreneurship Summit between March 5 and March 14. IIT Madras said its e-summit is the first ever ISO certified summit in India, which usually attracts more than 10,000 people every year.

MET 2021 Applications To Close On March 31; Entrance Exams In April, June
Registration For Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission From April 1; Provisional Select List On April 23
IIIT Hyderabad To Close Applications For PG Entrance Exam Soon
IIT Roorkee Conducts Two-Day Annual Event 'National Social Summit 2021'
Andhra Pradesh Board Releases Intermediate (Class 12) Practical Exam Admit Cards
