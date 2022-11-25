IIT Madras Opens January 2023 Admissions For BS Programme

Image credit: File Photo Apply till January 16

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) is inviting applications for the January 2023 batch of BS Programme in Data Science and Applications. The candidates can apply for this programme on the official website- onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in, the last date to apply is January 16, 2023.

The programme allows students to take admission in IIT without appearing for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The students with English and Mathematics in Class 10 and those who are in Class 12 are eligible to apply for the BS programme. Students from any stream can apply for the BS programme and there is no age limit, as per IIT Madras. ALSO READ | IIT Madras Intakes 87 Students From Government Schools For Admission To The BS Programme

The BS programme started last year, and students of the first batch already received internship offers from Ford Analytics, KPMG, Aditya Birla, Renault Nissan, Vunet, Buckman Asia Pacific, and Reliance Jio, among others. "The institute is actively interacting with various industries for placement and internship opportunities. The team has met with more than 100 companies from various parts of the country who are eager to recruit students from this programme," IIT Madras release read.

The BS programme starts with foundation level followed by diploma-level courses. The Diploma in programming includes courses on Data structures and algorithms, Java programming, Web application development (front end & back end), Database management, Introduction to Linux programming and two full-stack development projects. READ MORE | IIT Madras Offers 4-Year BS Degree In Data Science And Applications; JEE Not Required

The students will get to learn about the foundations of Machine learning, and expose students to the business side of data collection, organisation, cleansing, analysis, and inferences, with a specific course on data visualisation. In addition, two projects on the business side and ML implementation help demonstrate the student’s learning of the subjects, read the IIT Madras release.

The BS programme has multiple exit options that provide learners to exit with a certificate, diplomas, or degrees. Speaking about this programme, V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “this BS in data science is the first step in opening up IIT Madras in an inclusive manner to the learners across the country. Hands-on training in every single course, building strong foundations in learners, exposing the learners to cutting-edge technology and topics, and the rigorous assessment methods make this an employment-oriented program in a domain where the projection is 11.2 million jobs in the next 10 years.”