IIT Madras Opens Application For Online Data Science Programme

IIT Madras Online Data Science Programme: As a part of the application process, all the applicants will go through a qualifier process, wherein IIT Madras provides four weeks of online training through video lectures, assignments, and live interactions with the course instructors.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 9, 2021 8:28 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has opened the application window for the Online Data Science Program. Students who have qualified Class 12 examination and studied English and Maths in Class 10 can apply online by August 30 at the official website of the institute -- onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in. The classes for the Online Data Science Programme will start in September 2021.

This program, an IIT Madras said, provides a unique opportunity to study from the institute without having to go through Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Students can pursue the Diploma in Programming and Data Science along with their on-campus courses.

The online UG programme is offered in three different stages - Foundational Programme, Diploma Programme and Degree Programme. Students can exit from the programme at any stage and receive a Certificate, Diploma, or a Degree, respectively, from IIT Madras.

As a part of the application process, all the applicants will go through a qualifier process, wherein IIT Madras provides four weeks of online training through video lectures, assignments, and live interactions with the course instructors. Upon completion of the online assignments, students are eligible to appear for the qualifier exam. Learners who clear the qualifier exam will be offered admission to the foundation level.

IIT Madras will also provide scholarships upto 75 per cent of the course fee to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this program, Professor Andrew Thangaraj, Professor In-Charge, Data Science Program, IIT Madras, said: “One can build a career in Programming and Data Science through this Diploma from IIT Madras. The first batch is completing Foundation Level in August 2021 and Convocation is being planned.”

Further, Professor Andrew Thangaraj said, “With this program, IIT Madras is delivering the highest quality learning opportunity to a very large number of learners, without compromising the rigor of the process. The combination of online classes and in-person invigilated exams accomplishes this.”

A total of 7,116 learners have joined the first batch of the foundation level after clearing the qualifier process. Students through regular entry can join the diploma level after completing foundation level. At diploma level, students can either do a Diploma in Programming or a Diploma in Data Science or both.

