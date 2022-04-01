IIT Madras Opens Admission To BSc Data Science Programme; Students Of Class 11, 12 Can Also Apply

IIT madras starts application for BSc data science programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has opened the application window for admission to BSc Data Science. Students of Class 11 and Class 12, college students and working professionals can register for the IIT Madras programme for May 2022 term. Also candidates now taking a career break can apply. Applicants eligible for JEE Advanced 2021 can directly join the BSc Data Science programme in May 2022.

“In an effort to take pressure off students by giving them an opportunity to secure an admission in IIT Madras while in school, IIT Madras now permits students right from Class 11 to apply for the qualifier process. Students who complete Class 11 by May 2022 or those currently in Class 12 can apply for the May 2022 Term qualifier process and if they qualify, they can start the coursework after completing their Class 12,” IIT Madras in a statement said.

There is no limit on the number of seats and hence anyone who qualifies can enter the program. The last date to apply for the May Term of this Data Science Program is April 25, 2022.

Highlighting the changes in the application process, Professor Andrew Thangaraj, Professor In-Charge, BSc in Programming and Data Science, IIT Madras, said: “Through this program, we wish to ensure that high-quality education is accessible to anyone who dreams to study at an IIT or build a career in Programming and Data Science. This program, we hope, will be a game changer in the field of education paving the way for many other large scale programs to be offered by us and other institutes.”

Scholarships are also available for eligible students. IIT Madras provides fee waivers of up to 75 per cent based on annual family income, along with additional scholarships through CSR partners.

The application process includes four weeks of training, which includes video lectures, weekly assignments, discussion forum and live interactions with professors and course instructors.

Applicants have to write the qualifier examination in person which is based only on these four weeks of content and if they get more than the minimum cut-off, they can join the foundation level of the BSc in Programming and Data Science.

The program, the institute added, is highly flexible keeping the convenience of the learner in mind, where weekly content is released on a portal for anytime access, while all examinations have to be attended in person at designated centres in more than 130 cities across India that ensuring credibility of the learning assessment.