  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Madras, NPTEL Offer Free Coaching For GATE Aspirants

IIT Madras, NPTEL Offer Free Coaching For GATE Aspirants

The candidates can access the GATE 2022 portal through the following link- gate.nptel.ac.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 12, 2022 2:48 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2023 Registration To Commence From August 30; Exam Dates, Application Process Details
IIT Kanpur To Organise GATE 2023; Exam Dates Announced, Application Process To Begin In September
GATE COAP 2022: IIT Bombay Announces Round 4 Seat Allotment Result
Banaras Hindu University Student Satrughan Singh Tops GATE 2022 In Geophysics
"GATE 2022 Scorecard Released, Available To Download At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in," Say Candidates
Careers360 Launches GATE 2022 College Predictor
IIT Madras, NPTEL Offer Free Coaching For GATE Aspirants
GATE 2022 application process will commence from August 30
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) in collaboration with National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) have launched an online platform to offer free training for candidates appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022). "With an aim to aid students preparing for the GATE exam, the NPTEL GATE Portal has been made freely accessible to all students, with CSR support from India’s leading travel technology organisation, Amadeus Labs Bengaluru," the release read.

Latest: GATE Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!
Don't Miss: Preparing for GATE? Here are best tips by Experts, Check Now
Recommended: Gate Exam- An Complete Guide. Click Here

The candidates can access the GATE portal through the following link- gate.nptel.ac.in. GATE 2023 application process will commence from August 30, the exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Prof. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “GATE examination tests the knowledge in fundamentals acquired by a candidate during the undergraduate education. Success in GATE enables both higher education and employment options. NPTEL is leveraging its content to guide and help candidates prepare and create a level playing field by providing equal opportunities for people to attempt the GATE exam.”

The GATE preparation portal was launched during an event hosted by IITM PALS, a social initiative of pre-eminent alumni of IITs to augment engineering education among students. GATE is a national-level entrance exam that enables aspirants to seek admission for Masters or Ph.D. in IITs or IISc and other renowned institutions. GATE scores are also been used by PSUs for their recruitment purpose.

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Indian Institute of Technology Madras
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS EAMCET 2022 Results (Out) Live: Rank Card At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Counselling Dates, Top Colleges, Predictor
Live | TS EAMCET 2022 Results (Out) Live: Rank Card At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Counselling Dates, Top Colleges, Predictor
School Students Set 'World Record' By Singing Patriotic Songs In Rajasthan
School Students Set 'World Record' By Singing Patriotic Songs In Rajasthan
Punjab Chief Minister Warns Educational Institutes Of Stern Action For Withholding Degrees Of SC Students
Punjab Chief Minister Warns Educational Institutes Of Stern Action For Withholding Degrees Of SC Students
TS EAMCET 2022 Result Link Activated; Direct Link To Download Rank Card
TS EAMCET 2022 Result Link Activated; Direct Link To Download Rank Card
IISER 2022 Result Released; Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard
IISER 2022 Result Released; Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard
.......................... Advertisement ..........................