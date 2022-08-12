IIT Madras, NPTEL Offer Free Coaching For GATE Aspirants

Image credit: shutterstock.com GATE 2022 application process will commence from August 30

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) in collaboration with National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) have launched an online platform to offer free training for candidates appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022). "With an aim to aid students preparing for the GATE exam, the NPTEL GATE Portal has been made freely accessible to all students, with CSR support from India’s leading travel technology organisation, Amadeus Labs Bengaluru," the release read.

The candidates can access the GATE portal through the following link- gate.nptel.ac.in. GATE 2023 application process will commence from August 30, the exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Prof. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “GATE examination tests the knowledge in fundamentals acquired by a candidate during the undergraduate education. Success in GATE enables both higher education and employment options. NPTEL is leveraging its content to guide and help candidates prepare and create a level playing field by providing equal opportunities for people to attempt the GATE exam.”

The GATE preparation portal was launched during an event hosted by IITM PALS, a social initiative of pre-eminent alumni of IITs to augment engineering education among students. GATE is a national-level entrance exam that enables aspirants to seek admission for Masters or Ph.D. in IITs or IISc and other renowned institutions. GATE scores are also been used by PSUs for their recruitment purpose.