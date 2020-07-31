IIT Madras, MDA Course For Dyslexic Children Now On SWAYAM Prabha Channel

IIT Madras-MDA Course for Special Children now available in SWAYAM Prabha Television Channels

IIT Madras - NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning) had collaborated with Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) to offer a free online teacher training program to 'Provide Remedial Support to Children with Specific Learning Difficulties.' This course titled 'Remedial Instructions for Primary School Children with Specific Difficulties' is now available on the 'SWAYAM Prabha' TV channels.

This course is being broadcast between July 26 2020 and August 4, 2020. Detailed Schedule of broadcasts is available on the SWAYAM Prabha website.

The course is intended to help children with Specific Learning Difficulties (Dyslexia). The gap between their potential and the actual performance is perhaps the only manifestation of the hidden, neurological condition-dyslexia.

Speak about the benefits of this initiative, Prof. K. Mangala Sunder, Head, Department of Chemistry, IIT Madras, and Channel Coordinator, SWAYAM Prabha, said, "DTH SWAYAM Prabha is an ideal vehicle for broadcasting and increasing awareness of students of all ages in all areas of education. The 33 channels have enormous bandwidth carrying out educational programmes regulated by various Ministries and also can reach the last mile through TV and mobiles with low speed Internet."

The SWAYAM PRABHA is a group of 33 DTH channels devoted to telecasting of high-quality educational programmes on 24X7 basis using the GSAT-15 satellite. New content is generated on a daily basis for a minimum of four hours and repeated five more times in a day, allowing the students to choose the time of their convenience. The contents are provided by NPTEL, IITs, UGC, CEC, IGNOU, NCERT and NIOS.

This course consists of the following modules:

Introduction to dyslexia

Child Development

Screening

Reading

Spelling

Writing

Math

Study Skills

Multiple Intelligence (MI)

These child-centric teaching lessons can be included in all primary classes by any teacher.



