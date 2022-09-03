IIT Madras, Madras Dyslexia Association To Offer Free Remediation Programme In Tamil

Image credit: Shutterstock This programme od IIT Madras is being offered in online mode and is free of charge.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has joined hands with Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) to offer a remediation programme ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi’ on Friday, September 2. This programme is being offered in online mode and is free of charge for children with dyslexia studying in Tamil medium primary schools.

The ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi’ programme was launched by Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and D Chandrasekhar, President, Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA). The event was also graced by Professor Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, Professor Andrew Thangaraj, Co-ordinator, NPTEL-IIT Madras, Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi and Professor R Nagarajan and other stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “This initiative is a power answer to the question of IIT Madras’ relevance to the wider society. Not only is the institute providing technical support through NPTEL but also through its alumni (D Chandrasekhar) who is spearheading this initiative. This initiative should also be made available in other languages with the help of AI or ML-based systems like those developed by ‘AI4Bharat.’ This should be made available in multiple languages.”

Highlighting the impact of ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi,’ D Chandrasekhar, President, Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA), said, "Statistically, around 10 to 15 per cent of children are impacted by dyslexia. This implies that a large number of children could need screening, assessment and follow-up remedial support in Tamil medium schools. This programme will pave way for early identification and intervention in such schools, across Tamil Nadu"

MDA has designed and developed ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi’ - a complete package to address the remediation needs of children with dyslexia. It includes a screening tool that can be administered in a Tamil medium primary class, a remedial kit and a training programme that equips the teachers with strategies they can impart to children with dyslexia.