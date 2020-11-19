IIT Madras Launches Training Courses For Banking, Financial Services And Insurance Sector

Image credit: IIT Madras IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy Launches Courses For BFSI Sector

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Digital Skills Academy has launched Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sector (BFSI) training scores in partnership with Infact Pro Trainers private limited. Under this partnership, IIT Madras will offer certified programmes in areas of banking and finance, digital banking, mutual funds, Securities operations and risk management and equity derivatives.

The courses have been designed to provide students with a simulated environment (Virtual Office), giving them a real-life simulation of actual work environment.

Prof. K. Mangala Sunder, Head, Digital Skills Academy, IIT Madras, said, “The objective of these courses is to provide graduating students from Indian academic institutions and employees in multiple industrial sectors, the necessary skills towards employment or re-skilling in the relevant sectors and make them industry and job-ready. In addition, the trainers will cover multiple areas through large problem sets, that will also help the students to do competitive examinations in the banking and finance sector well and with confidence.”

Students and working professionals who are interested in a career in BFSI can register and benefit from this programme. Institutions can also register their students in bulk. Upon completion of the course, a formal certificate will be issued by the trainer and the knowledge partner, Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Madras. The course details are available at https://skillsacademy.iitm.ac.in.

The Digital Skills Academy (DSA) at IIT Madras is a joint venture of IIT Madras with NASSCOM IT-IT Enabled Services Sector Skill Council of India.

DSA is chaired by Lakshmi Narayanan, Founder-CEO of Cognizant Technology solutions, and Prof. M.S. Ananth, former Director of IIT Madras.