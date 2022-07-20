IIT Madras Launches ‘Smart Manufacturing And Digital Transformation Centre’

IIT Madras launches new centre

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched Smart Manufacturing and Digital Transformation Centre (SMDTC). The new centre seeks to create the foundation elements of the manufacturing execution system, IIoT database and manufacturing intelligence software platforms for Indian MSMEs, adopting Industry 4.0 practices to leapfrog toward world-class and self-reliant manufacturing.

The Centre is being established in a joint partnership between Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre (AMTDC), a Centre of Excellence at IIT Madras, MESA International (Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association), a global non-profit present in over 40 countries, and Cantier Systems, a leading provider of Next Generation Manufacturing Execution System for Industry 4.0, an IIT Madras statement said.

The IIT Madras Smart Manufacturing and Digital Transformation Centre was inaugurated on July 13.

Speaking about this Centre, Professor N Ramesh Babu, Faculty, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, and Secretary, AMTDC, IIT Madras, said: “SMDTC will lead in provisioning a Smart Manufacturing Model Factory / Experience Centre and also support Collaborative Research / Innovation for Industry 4.0 in Process Intelligence, Robotics and Machining Dynamics Control Automation.”

The Smart Manufacturing and Digital Transformation Centre will focus on several aspects including smart manufacturing education and community interaction for capacity building, smart manufacturing maturity assessment, smart anufacturing experience center with model factory facilities and collaborative research and end-to-end innovation for smart process intelligence.

With in-built capabilities like monitoring, alarming and visual dashboards for real-time predictive decision support, this partnership will create a unified platform for the next generation of smart manufacturing - unlocking the hidden value from Legacy Manufacturing Assets by contextually liberating relevant data from the shop floor equipment/devices and delivering exponential business value to the enterprise, the IIT Madras statement added.

The plan and benefits, as per the institute statement, in the immediate term include smart manufacturing maturity assessment and continuous improvement, workforce development through high impact vocational training programs on smart manufacturing and industry 4.0 and implementation experience sharing with case studies.

5G enablement to democratise smart manufacturing adoption will also be taken up besides virtual smart manufacturing supply chain collaboration and providing students with engagements in hands-on implementation of Smart Manufacturing technologies, it added.