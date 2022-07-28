IIT Madras Launches 'Nilekani Centre At AI4Bharat' To Advance Indian Language Technology

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched the "Nilekani Centre at AI4Bharat" to advance the state of Indian language technology with the intention to create societal impact. This Centre is being supported by Rohini and Nandan Nilekani with a generous grant of Rs. 36 crore through Nilekani Philanthropies. This new centre will work on advancing Indian language technology to create a wider impact, the institute said.

ALSO READ | IIT Madras Launches ‘Smart Manufacturing And Digital Transformation Centre’

AI4Bharat was established to build open-source language AI for Indian languages. Over the past two years, the team led by Dr Mitesh Khapra, Dr Pratyush Kumar and Dr Anoop Kunchukuttan has made several contributions to Indian language technology including state of the art models for machine translation and speech recognition.

The IIT Madras Nilekani Centre was inaugurated by Nandan Nilekani. A workshop was also held as a part of the inaugural function to discuss the resources available to build Indian language technologies. Speaking about the launch of this centre, Mr Nilekani said, "The Digital India Bhashini mission has been launched with the goal of all services and information being available to citizens in their own language with 'collaborative AI’ at the core of the design. AI4Bharat will further contribute to and accelerate the Indic language AI work as a public good and is fully aligned with the goals of the Bhashini mission.”

Congratulating the team behind the ‘Nilekani Centre at AI4Bharat,’ Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "I am happy that IIT Madras is taking a leadership role in Indian language AI which is of national importance. I am looking forward to AI4Bharat’s cutting edge research being translated to real-world use."