IIT Madras Launches Magazine To Provide Indian Perspective To Global Science Developments

IIT Madras is launching a Tech Magazine--‘IIT Madras Shaastra’

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is launching a Tech Magazine--‘IIT Madras Shaastra,’ to serve as a platform to showcase achievements in science, technology and innovation in India and abroad. Supported by the 50,000 alumni of IIT Madras, Shaastra is developed by a professional team and aims to bring an Indian solution-driven perspective to developments in Science and Technology as well as their impact on society.

The magazine will be presented in both print and digital formats.

Shaastra will feature a wide range of topics in S&T and developments in innovation happening in India as well as around the world. The readers will learn about the latest developments in S&T and their potential impact on Indian society and industry.

The magazine’s print edition will come out every two months. The web version can also be accessed online at shaastramag.org. Subscriptions will be open to potential readers in India and abroad.

Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Many institutes run journals, which contain academic peer-reviewed papers. But this is a different endeavour. Shaastra is a Science, Technology and Innovation magazine, something that was missing from India – and the entire world is our canvas. It will present an India-centric view.”

Congratulating the Shaastra team, Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi said, “There is a gap in the (S&T magazine offering) space and we thought we will fill this gap. It will be of great interest not only to students, faculty, academia and researchers but also practitioners, engineers at large, alumni and companies. This is a way of reaching out to the community. This is, therefore, an exciting new venture for us. We are fortunate to have put together a really solid editorial team to execute this.”

The first magazine, expected shortly, will focus on Indian scientists’ efforts to decode the COVID-19 virus using cutting-edge science and advanced technology and to use that knowledge to formulate future vaccines against similar pandemics.

Elaborating on the objective behind coming out with this S&T Magazine, Professor Srikanth Vedantam, Faculty, Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, and Chair of Editorial Board, Shaastra, said, “The magazine will present the latest developments in S&T and their impact on Indian society. It is intended to serve as a platform to showcase the best science, technology and innovation, with the goal of enabling informed conversations between industry, academia, and policymakers.”