IIT Madras Launches Interdisciplinary Dual Degree Programme On Quantitative Finance

IIT Madras launches new IDDD programme on Quantitative Finance

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched a new Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) programme on Quantitative Finance. The new programme would be jointly offered by the Departments of Management Studies, Computer Science and Engineering and Mathematics for students belonging BTech dual degree.

The IDDD on Quantitative Finance programme is open to undergraduate students of all branches of engineering disciplines at IIT Madras. Existing BTEch students can choose to pursue the IDDD on Quantitative Finance from their sixth semesters.

The course, an IIT Madras statement said, will have an intake of 25 students. The first batch of students will be joining on January 2023.

The IDDD programme has been designed to enable students to easily adapt to new developments in finance and bridge the gap between the application of modern product and process technologies and state-of-the-art finance. The course requires relatively extensive use of quantitative methods and theoretical reasoning, IIT Madras said.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this course, Professor Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras, said: “This course belongs to the IDDD (Interdisciplinary Dual Degree) family of five-year programmes of IIT Madras.”

IIT Madras has a total of 12 Interdisciplinary Dual Degrees (IDDD), as on date in cutting-edge areas like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Robotics and Electric Vehicles, among others.

Elaborating on the benefits of this course, Professor M Thenmozhi, Head, Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT Madras: “This course is ideal for students preparing for careers involving design and management of new financial instruments, development of innovative methods for measuring or predicting and managing risk. The main focus will be to provide insights on advanced financial tools and techniques and their applications.”

Professor B Ravindran, Head, Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI, IIT Madras, said, “The course exposes the students to the latest data science and AI techniques that are applied in the field of quantitative finance.”

IIT Madras IDDD Programme On Quantitative Finance: Unique Aspects