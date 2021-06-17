  • Home
IIT Madras Launches Indian Network For Memory Studies

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched the ‘Indian Network for Memory Studies’ (INMS), under the aegis of the international Memory Studies Association (MSA).

The network was inaugurated on June 16
Image credit: IIT Madras
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched the ‘Indian Network for Memory Studies’ (INMS), under the aegis of the international Memory Studies Association (MSA), Amsterdam. This is the first formal national network in the field of Memory Studies in India and Asia, an official statement said.

Dr Avishek Parui and Dr Merin Simi Raj, Assistant Professors (English), Department of Humanities and Social Sciences founded the network.

The INMS will coordinate complex engagements with ‘memory’ from different institutes including cultural studies centres, neuroscience laboratories and industry research on AI and related fields, IIT Madras said.

The network was inaugurated on June 16 and around 600 participants from India, Iraq, Finland, France, Germany, Mauritius, Sweden, UK, and the US joined the event virtually.

Addressing the inaugural event, Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, “This Network has already built a commendable critical mass which reflects its relevance and reach Success in this case will be to get the activities going, establish lot of collaborations, conferences, workshops and form a community of people working in this field. For India, memory studies can be very important, for a lot of historical developments are captured only in memories and not on documentation.”

The INMS, through the research conducted at the Centre for Memory Studies, IIT Madras, aims to facilitate departures from Eurocentric approaches in terms of theoretical framework and worldviews.

The INMS will host an annual membership programme in collaboration with the International Memory Studies Association, an official statement said.

Sharing their vision for this network, Chairperson Dr Merin Simi Raj said “The internship and the research opportunities that INMS offer will bring about a paradigm shift in humanities research in Indian academia in collaboration with the top international bodies in the field. A number of initiatives including new courses, training workshops, and interdisciplinary programmes are already in the pipeline.”

