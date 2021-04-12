IIT Madras Cricket Hackathon 2021 registration begins tomorrow

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is organising the ‘Cricket Hackathon 2021’ and invites registrations from students, professionals, and Data Science enthusiasts. Those interested can participate individually or as a team with a maximum of four members. There is no registration fee to enter the contest and participation is free. Registrations for the competition will begin on April 13, 2021, at onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

This competition is structured as an academic activity where participants will try to predict the score at the end of six overs in every innings for a set of matches.

As part of this competition, all participants will be provided with data from past T20 matches which can be used to train the code for the contest.

The contest is expected to run for about 50 innings of the T20 matches.

The results of the score predicted versus the actual score will be released the day after the match is played. There will be two leader boards - the leader board of the day showcasing those whose predictions were closest to the actual score on that day and the leader board for the contest based on cumulative scores obtained.

The individual or the team with the lowest error in their prediction over the 50 innings will be declared as the overall winner of the IIT Madras BSc degree Cricket Hackathon 2021. Cash prizes and certificates will be given to the top 50 winners of the overall contest and there will be T-shirts for daily winners.

Speaking about this hackathon, Professor Prathap Haridoss, Professor-in-charge, BSc Degree Program, IIT Madras, said, “It is important to have skilled manpower in Data Science from India to meet the requirements of the global economy. India will continue to have a competitive advantage if we are able to nurture and develop young talent in the area of Data Science.”

Further, Prof Haridoss added, “This is purely an academically driven Innovative competition to inspire young students to explore the field of data science, its applications and aspire for a career in Data Science. In 2020, IIT Madras launched the world’s first BSc in Programming and Data Science, aiming to eliminate barriers of age, discipline, and geographic locations, and giving access to world-class education to all from the comfort of one’s home. Currently, 7000 students are already learning in the BSc programme and the application form to apply for the next batch is open. Visit https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in for more details.”