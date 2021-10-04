IIT Madras Launches 2 Diploma Courses In Programming, Data Science

Image credit: IIT Madras Applications can be submitted at diploma.iitm.ac.in. The last date to apply is November 15

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched two new diploma courses in Programming and Data Science. The Diplomas are open to anyone who has completed at least two years of undergraduate education through any mode. Admission to these programmes will be given on the basis of qualifier exams.

Applications can be submitted at diploma.iitm.ac.in. The last date to apply is November 15.

The portal for the diploma programmes was launched by AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, in the presence of Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice-President, Infosys Limited, and Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras.

The diplomas are open to students, working professionals, and job seekers. A learner has to complete eight courses to obtain a diploma in Programming or Data science. One diploma can be completed in eight months, IIT Madras said.

Content will be delivered online to allow working professionals and students the flexibility they require to take admission to these programmes, the institute said.

“With these diplomas, IIT Madras aims to provide the highest-quality education and training to the largest possible audience. With this goal in mind, the program offers significant financial flexibility through its pay as you go model. Basically, the fee paid every term is based on the number of courses registered in that term. In addition, IIT Madras is offering course fee waivers upto 75% based on the socio-economic background of the learners,” an official statement said.

The diploma entry qualifier exam will be conducted on December 12.

Addressing the launch event, Prof Sahasrabudhe said, “It is important to have skilled manpower in data science and programming from India to meet the requirements of the global economy. I am happy to see that IIT Madras is launching relevant programs that are on par with the industry requirement.”

Prof Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, “We are delighted to offer this program to the students, working professionals, and job seekers who are passionate about building a career in programming and data science. The convenience of online learning combined with in-person assessments makes the program flexible while retaining the academic rigor. With our rich experience in the online education space, we are well-equipped to handle scale, provide an enriching and engaging learning experience.”