  • IIT Madras Issues SOPs For Students, Teachers After Spread Of COVID-19 Infections

IIT Madras Issues SOPs For Students, Teachers After Spread Of COVID-19 Infections

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras here has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak with over 100 people testing positive.

Education | Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 14, 2020 4:46 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Over 100 test positive for COVID-19 in IIT Madras
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) after being hit by the COVID-19 outbreak with over 100 people, a majority of them students, testing positive for the contagion. The hostels are being run at 10% of its total capacity. The administration has also made arrangements to test all the students residing inside the campus for the infection. Around 104 students have been found positive apart from several staff workers.

The Institute has issued guidelines for all the students, teachers and staff members to avoid further spread of infections.

  • Students have been asked to remain inside their hostel rooms while packaged food will be supplied to them.
  • The hostels are being run on a limited capacity with only 10 percent of students allowed to reside while rest of them are being advised to attend lectures in online mode.
  • Research scholars have been advised to conduct their experimental work in a cautious manner. They are mandated to undergo 14-day quarantine process and get tested for COVID-19.
  • The Institute will determine the number of research scholars to be allowed inside the campus.

IIT Madras has been in touch with the civic authorities and updating them about all precautionary steps taken by them. Chennai had reported 340 new cases in the last 24 hours.

With Inputs From PTI

IIT Madras Faculty COVID-19 outbreak COVID-19 testing COVID -19
