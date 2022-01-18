IIT Madras Invites Applications For Online Certification Courses On SWAYAM-NPTEL

Image credit: Shutterstock The Last Date to enroll for the first set of courses is January 31 (representational)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), has invited applications for 593 online certification courses in Engineering, Sciences, Management, Humanities and Social Sciences. These courses will be delivered free of cost on the SWAYAM platform.

NPTEL is a joint initiative of IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Learners can enroll through swayam.gov.in/NPTEL.

The last date to enroll for the first set of courses for the January-May, 2022 semester is January 31.

Some of the courses to be offered during this semester are Data Science for Engineers, Electrical Vehicles, programming courses such as Python, Java, C and C++.

In the January 2022 term a course on Hindustani Music, multidisciplinary courses such as Research Methodology for students in research, Basic Course in Ornithology, Oral Biology for students in Dental Studies, Blockchain and its Applications, and Online Privacy will be introduced, IIT Madras said.

“...Online education has gained tremendous popularity in recent years. Given the greater need for virtual communication amid the ongoing pandemic, along with a renewed emphasis across industries on skill development, NPTEL has become a pillar of the open education community. It is an invaluable resource to millions of learners around the world,” Prof Andrew Thangaraj, coordinator, NPTEL-IIT Madras, said,

Further, Prof Vignesh Muthuvijayan, coordinator, NPTEL-IIT Madras, said, “NPTEL has created life-changing new learning opportunities for millions of learners around the world spearheading the transformation in the field of online learning and continues to reimagine knowledge sharing to benefit learners everywhere.”