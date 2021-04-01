IIT Madras Invites Applications For MS Programme

Image credit: IIT Madras IIT Madras MS Programme: Applications can be submitted on ee.iitm.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Texas Instruments, India (TI) are inviting applications for the ‘TII-IIT Madras MS programme,’ a blended programme in Analog, Mixed-Signal (AMS) and RF VLSI Design. The programme includes a one-year classroom learning with a two-year internship with Texas Instruments. Applications can be submitted on ee.iitm.ac.in up to April 30, 2021.

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics, Telecommunications, Instrumentation or allied disciplines in engineering with an aggregate of 65 per cent. A valid GATE score of 650 or more in EC, EE, or IN subjects are also required.

GATE requirement is waived for IIT BTech students with CGPA of 8 or higher.

During the internship period, students will receive stipend and go through an end-to-end integrated circuit (IC) development cycle.

Highlighting the aspects of this program, Prof Nagendra Krishnapura and Prof Shanthi Pavan, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “The TII-IITM program has proved to be a much-coveted launch pad for analog talent in the country. It benefits immensely from the more than fifty year tradition of analog excellence at IIT Madras, as well as the opportunity for cutting-edge industrial work at TI India. ”

Shubhra Bhandari, HR Director, Texas Instruments, India, “The TI-IIT Madras MS programme is unique as it immerses the students in the world of Analog innovation. It provides access to the academic proficiency of IIT-Madras alongside industry experience at TI.”

“Individuals who complete this program are equipped with a solid understanding of Analog design and are able to take that knowledge to the forefront of innovation. It helps them solve complex design problems ranging from applications in electric vehicles, automated factories, intelligent homes, connected cars to health care devices,” Ms Bhandari added.

This is the tenth year of the MS programme offered by IIT Madras and Texas Instruments India. Started in 2011 with five students, this niche programme has admitted over 50 students till date, IIT Madras said.

Highlights Of The Programme