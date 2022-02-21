  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Madras Inaugurates New Hostel; Can Accommodate 1,200 Students

IIT Madras Inaugurates New Hostel; Can Accommodate 1,200 Students

The ten story building at a built-up area of 32,180 sq.m has been designed for 4 star rating in GRIHA, a National rating system for Green Buildings, IIT Madras said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 21, 2022 10:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras Researchers To Identify New Housing Tech, Help Bring Down Construction Costs
IIT Madras Researchers Propose Flood, Drought Mitigation Project For Tamil Nadu Village
IIT Madras Starts ‘Venkataraman And Sita Srinivasan Chair' On Innovation
IIT Madras, Asha For Education Launches Technology Centres To Help Rural Students
IIT Madras Researchers Use AI Tools To Study Production Of Fuel From Biomass
SC Directs IIT-Madras To Treat OCI Students At Par With Indian Students Concerning Fees
IIT Madras Inaugurates New Hostel; Can Accommodate 1,200 Students
IIT Madras inaugurates new hostel
Image credit: IIT Madras
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has inaugurated its largest students hostel – Mandakini – which can accommodate 1,200 students, built at a cost of Rs 146.75 crore. All hostels in the IIT Madras campus are named after Indian Rivers.

The ten story building at a built-up area of 32,180 sq.m has been designed for 4 star rating in GRIHA, a National rating system for Green Buildings, IIT Madras said.

The new hostel building has various green building measures, including solar panels and solar hot water system to reduce energy consumption, the institute said.

Speaking during the inaugural function, Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “We (the institute) take pride in providing top quality accommodation for our students within our campus.”

For reduction in water consumption, the hostel will use treated wastewater for flushing and landscaping. Both surface and roof rainwater will be reused for potable water consumption.

Highlighting unique aspects of this building, Prof SA Sannasiraj, Chairman, Engineering Unit, said, “The hostel was built without much delay in spite of C19 pandemic in the last 2 years and it caters to all the home and relaxation needs of the students.”

The building is PwD (Persons with Disabilities)-Friendly with ten PwDaccommodation. Staircase, Ramp and lifts in the entire structure were designed to be PwD friendly, an official statement said.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Madras Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Likely This Week At Cbseresults.nic.in
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Likely This Week At Cbseresults.nic.in
Delhi Private Schools Release 2nd List For Admission To Entry-Level Classes
Delhi Private Schools Release 2nd List For Admission To Entry-Level Classes
IIT Delhi, TCL Sign MoU To Develop Smart Protective Clothing For Security Forces
IIT Delhi, TCL Sign MoU To Develop Smart Protective Clothing For Security Forces
IIM Kozhikode Records 100% Final Placement Within 3 Days
IIM Kozhikode Records 100% Final Placement Within 3 Days
Jammu And Kashmir LG Assures Interactive Environment For Students After Opening Of Schools
Jammu And Kashmir LG Assures Interactive Environment For Students After Opening Of Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................