Record Placements At IIT Madras, Hyderabad

IITs at Madras and Hyderabad has seen an increase in the number of placement offers made to their students this

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, rated the best institute for Engineering education in the country, has seen record placements this year. IIT Hyderabad has also seen a jump in the number of offers made to their students.

The number of companies participating in the recruitment process at IIT Madras is 150 per cent more compared to the previous year hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several companies had even revoked their offers last year.

"This is a testimony to the caliber of IIT Madras students" said Tulsi Das Sharma, a core member of the placements team who is finishing his MS.

Pradeep Jadhav who is finishing his MS in mechanical engineering at IIT Madras has got an attractive offer from an auto major.

“I am excited. I looked at various offers and my interests and chose this,” he said.

So far, IIT Madras students have been offered 1,085 jobs. This is 73 per cent of the 1,500 who had signed up.

Nearly 20 per cent of students have joined start-ups. The mean domestic salary is at Rs 20 lakh.

Forty five students have received international offers. Top international recruiters include Accenture Japan, Rakuten Mobile and Honda. The mean salary for foreign jobs has crossed USD 2 lakh or Rs 1.5 crore. T

Prof CS Shankar Ram, Advisor, Placement, said, “Mean international salary has doubled. This time, it is at USD 2 lakh.”

When asked if IIT students are hesitant about starting up, Prof Shankar Ram said, "IIT Madras nurtures start-ups through incubation and research centres. A good number of them start up or join start-ups".

Sneh Singhania, Postgraduate Placement Head at IIT Madras explained “some prefer start-ups as in start ups they learn and earn exponentially”.

About placements, Ms Singhania further said, "We began early, put in place the infrastructure for online interviews and tests. We had also got in touch with companies much early. There is an increase in every aspect - recruitment and packages".

During the first phase of campus placement, 427 students of IIT Hyderabad have been offered 466 jobs. These include 34 international jobs.

The first batch of interdisciplinary MTech have secured 100 per cent placement with the highest domestic package of Rs 65 lakh and average package of Rs 23 lakh.