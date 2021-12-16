Record Placements At IIT Madras, Hyderabad

IIT Placements: The number of companies participating in the recruitment process at IIT Madras is 150 per cent more compared to the previous year hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several companies had even revoked their offers last year.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 16, 2021 3:32 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT-Madras Sees A Historic High In Placement Offers, 73% Got Jobs
IIT Madras, Tata Power To Collaborate On R&D, Training, Other Areas
IIT-Madras Faculty Founded 94 Startups Valued At Rs 1400 Crore; Hybrid Aerial Vehicles Among Projects
IIT Madras Placements: 176 Offers On Day 1, Session 1; The Highest Ever
80% Of Persons With Disabilities Are From Developing Countries; Most Of Them Less Educated: IIT Madras Study
IIT Madras, TVS Credit Sign MoU To Set Up Innovation Programmes
Record Placements At IIT Madras, Hyderabad
IITs at Madras and Hyderabad has seen an increase in the number of placement offers made to their students this ue

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, rated the best institute for Engineering education in the country, has seen record placements this year. IIT Hyderabad has also seen a jump in the number of offers made to their students.

The number of companies participating in the recruitment process at IIT Madras is 150 per cent more compared to the previous year hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several companies had even revoked their offers last year.

"This is a testimony to the caliber of IIT Madras students" said Tulsi Das Sharma, a core member of the placements team who is finishing his MS.

Pradeep Jadhav who is finishing his MS in mechanical engineering at IIT Madras has got an attractive offer from an auto major.

“I am excited. I looked at various offers and my interests and chose this,” he said.

So far, IIT Madras students have been offered 1,085 jobs. This is 73 per cent of the 1,500 who had signed up.

Nearly 20 per cent of students have joined start-ups. The mean domestic salary is at Rs 20 lakh.

Forty five students have received international offers. Top international recruiters include Accenture Japan, Rakuten Mobile and Honda. The mean salary for foreign jobs has crossed USD 2 lakh or Rs 1.5 crore. T

Prof CS Shankar Ram, Advisor, Placement, said, “Mean international salary has doubled. This time, it is at USD 2 lakh.”

When asked if IIT students are hesitant about starting up, Prof Shankar Ram said, "IIT Madras nurtures start-ups through incubation and research centres. A good number of them start up or join start-ups".

Sneh Singhania, Postgraduate Placement Head at IIT Madras explained “some prefer start-ups as in start ups they learn and earn exponentially”.

About placements, Ms Singhania further said, "We began early, put in place the infrastructure for online interviews and tests. We had also got in touch with companies much early. There is an increase in every aspect - recruitment and packages".

During the first phase of campus placement, 427 students of IIT Hyderabad have been offered 466 jobs. These include 34 international jobs.

The first batch of interdisciplinary MTech have secured 100 per cent placement with the highest domestic package of Rs 65 lakh and average package of Rs 23 lakh.

Click here for more Education News
Education News IIT Madras placements
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam Live: Hindi Answer Key, Paper Analysis, Sample Papers
Live | CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam Live: Hindi Answer Key, Paper Analysis, Sample Papers
TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021 Announced At Tsbie.cgg.gov.in; Direct Link, How To Check
TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021 Announced At Tsbie.cgg.gov.in; Direct Link, How To Check
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Analysis: Paper Was 'Good, Balanced', Says Experts
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Analysis: Paper Was 'Good, Balanced', Says Experts
TS Inter 1st Year Results 2021 Date Not Confirmed: TSBIE Official
TS Inter 1st Year Results 2021 Date Not Confirmed: TSBIE Official
Schools Reopen For Classes 1 To 7 In Pune; Students Delighted To Be Back On Campus After Over 20 Months
Schools Reopen For Classes 1 To 7 In Pune; Students Delighted To Be Back On Campus After Over 20 Months
.......................... Advertisement ..........................