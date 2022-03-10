  • Home
IIT Madras HSEE 2022 Registration Process Begins At Hsee.iitm.ac.in; Direct Link Here

IIT Madras HSEE 2022: Candidates can apply for the Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination 2022 through the official website– hsee.iitm.ac.in.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Mar 10, 2022 1:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IIT Madras HSEE 2022 Registration Process Begins At Hsee.iitm.ac.in; Direct Link Here
HSEE 2022 registration process begins at hsee.iitm.ac.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

HSEE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has started the online registration process for the Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the HSEE exam 2022 through the official website– hsee.iitm.ac.in. The registration process for the HSEE entrance exam will end on April 27.

IIT Madras will conduct the HSEE 2022 exam on June 12. The entrance examination will be held from 9 am to 12 pm.

For HSEE 2022, candidates will be required to pay the examination fee of Rs 2,400 for unreserved category candidates, and for SC/ST/PWD candidates, the exam fee is Rs 1,200.

IIT Madras HSEE 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website - hsee.iitm.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the, 'Online Registration of HSEE - 2022' link.
  • Read the instruction, click on the apply tab, and then tap on the 'login here' option.
  • Register using email id and create a password.
  • Upload scanned images of candidate’s Photograph, Signature and relevant documents.
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form.

IIT Madras HSEE 2022: Direct Link

HSEE is a national level entrance test conducted by IIT Madras every year for admission to the masters programme offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS). The test is conducted in various cities across India.

For more details on HSEE 2022, candidates can visit the official website-- hsee.iitm.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
