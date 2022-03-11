IIT Madras To Host Open House 2022 Through Metaverse On March 13

  • Home
The event seeks to serve as a platform for students to connect with experts and prominent industrialists. The open house 2022 will be held on March 13.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 11, 2022 4:08 pm IST

IIT Madras to host open house
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will host the Centre For Innovation (CFI) Open House to showcase the recent projects and accomplishments of the student innovators of the institute. The event seeks to serve as a platform for students to connect with experts and prominent industrialists. The open house 2022 will be held on March 13.

For the first time, CFI will host ‘Open House 2022’ as a hybrid event. The event can be attended both in online and offline modes. For the first time, the event will also be accessible on a Metaverse Platform called ‘Gather Town’ to a limited audience this year.

The Centre For Innovation is a 'student lab' which was established in 2008. CFI was set up with a vision to encourage engineers to apply knowledge from their academic pursuits to 'innovate' and propose solutions to real-world problems.

“It is currently India's largest student-run 24/7 innovation lab and is home to 13 clubs and 4 competition teams,” an IIT madras statement said.

