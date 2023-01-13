IIT Madras To Host National Symposium For Children With Specific Learning Disabilities

IIT Madras will host a National Symposium for Children with Learning Disabilities

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will host a national symposium for children with specific learning disabilities. The Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) is organising the National Symposium 2023 at the IIT Madras campus on January 21 and January 22. The symposium seeks to focus on best practices in the intervention for children with Specific Learning Disabilities and is open to everyone interested in providing meaningful support to children with dyslexia.

The symposium, according to an IIT Madras statement, is intended to highlight a need-based multi-pronged approach to intervention for special children. This approach, the statement added, is essential to enable children with dyslexia to internalize, practice and adopt the coping strategies.

The Madras Dyslexia Association was founded by D Chandrasekhar of the 1970 batch of BTech (Metallurgical and Material Engineering) at IIT Madras and is a first-generation entrepreneur. He was presented the Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Madras in 2009.

Highlighting the important aspects of National Symposium 2023, Mr Chandrashekar, President, MDA said: “As the MDA celebrates our 30 years in the service towards children with dyslexia and their stakeholders, we are glad to bring to the people, the experts to share the best practices to facilitate optimal intervention. Children with dyslexia are endowed with many strengths pros and are capable of achieving success in many areas. Let's work together to enable them to develop into productive individuals.”

Experts with practical experience in the field have been invited to address the symposium and create an understanding of the influencing factors, challenges and solutions. Singapore dyslexia association, director, SpLD assessment services, English language and literacy division and staff professional development division, Geetha Santha Ram will be delivering the keynote address. The speakers at the event will include doctors, occupational therapists and experts in the field of play, parenting and emotional wellness.