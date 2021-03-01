IIT Madras To Host Entrepreneurship Summit In Online Mode

The entrepreneurship cell of Indian Institute of Technology Madras will be hosting its annual entrepreneurship summit from March 5 to 14 in online mode. The summit will feature four events namely-- Youth Conclave, Innovators’ Conclave, Start-up Conclave and Growth Conclave. The theme of the event is ‘Sustain to Attain’.

More than 300 startups have registered for the Start-up Conclave while around 2,000 registrations have been recorded for the Innovators’ Conclave. Further 800 people have registered for the Growth Conclave and 1000 people have registered for Youth Conclave.

The summit also includes a social media campaign named ‘Pankh’ which is focused on enabling the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises through sustainable business models.

Speaking about this edition of E-Summit, Prof. Nilesh J. Vasa, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, said, “The online E-Summit 2021 will provide an opportunity to a wide student-audience and aspiring entrepreneurs, startups, alumni, and investors to network, share knowledge and experience.”

A host of speakers will be participating in the summit including actor Rana Daggubati, Co-Founder of Groww Mr.Lalit Keshre, Founder of MakeMyTrip Mr Deep Kalra, MD, Qualcomm Ventures, Ms. Varsha Tagare, Co-Founder of 1mg Mr. Gaurav Agarwal, Co-Founder of PolicyBazaar, Mr. Yashish Dahiya, and Co-Founder of Cure. Fit & Myntra Mr. Mukesh Bansal.

Youth Conclave will be a multi-faceted confluence of competitive and networking events that help an individual unlock their latent potential and skills in business and entrepreneurship.

Innovators’ Conclave will be organised to test capability in marathon of innovation through the plethora of competitive B-planning and comprehensive case-study events.

Start-up Conclave will be a platform for founders, investors and start up enthusiasts for providing extreme networking experience, insights and knowledge on various important topics.

Growth Conclave will have a set of workshops to deliver the necessary hard skills needed in building the participants’ technical skills and business acumen to grow in their career and for new-age entrepreneurs to grow in their entrepreneurial journey.

Elaborating on the unique aspects of E-Summit 2021, Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Faculty Advisor (E-Cell), IIT Madras, said, “Entrepreneurs among others were greatly affected by the pandemic. Persevering through such challenging times is critical and is one of the main themes for this year’s E-Summit.”