IIT Madras Holds Live Interaction Ahead Of JEE Advanced Results

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: As part of the 'AskIITM' event, the alumni have created a website: askiitm.com. Students can ask questions about the institute through this platform.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 2, 2022 9:11 pm IST | Source: PTI

IIT Madras held live interactive sessions ahead of the JEE 2022 Advanced results
Chennai:

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Friday held live interactive sessions ahead of the JEE 2022 Advanced results scheduled to be announced on September 11. The sessions were held with the director of the institute Professor V Kamakoti and its dean Professor Mahesh. The admission process begins on September 12.

As part of the 'AskIITM' event, the alumni have created a website: askiitm.com. Students can ask questions about the institute through this platform.

An instagram page: @askiitm, profiling current students' standard of life and alumni's stories, has been created, the institute said. Through this, IIT Madras is trying to reach out to aspirants and is helping them by answering their questions, said Professor Kamakoti.

Similar interactions have been planned in Hyderabad and Vijayawada on September 3 and 4 respectively. In addition, a virtual tour called 'Day at IIT Madras' has been scheduled for September 17.

Amrutash Misra, alumnus (mechanical engineering), Amrit Vatsa, alumnus (civil engineering), and S Sidhartha Narayan, a graduate of IIT Madras Class of 2022, spoke. The IIT Madras placement committee report says the average CTC for the batch of 2022 was Rs 18 lakh. There were over 27 offers with CTC of more than Rs 1 crore.

