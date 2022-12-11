IIT Madras Holds Event To Spread Awareness On Sports Among Differently-Abled

  • Home
An event to spread awareness on sports and games among persons with disabilities was organised at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras here on Sunday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 11, 2022 6:03 pm IST

Chennai:

An event to spread awareness on sports and games among persons with disabilities was organised at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras here on Sunday. 'Sports 4 All' was held in line with the International Day for Persons with Disabilities, observed every year on December 3. As many as 580 people hailing from various parts of the country took part in the event, which included 255 care givers, public and volunteers, IIT Madras said.

The objective was to introduce sports and games to persons with disabilities, offer innovative assistive devices in sports and games, and lay importance on sports. "Inclusion is one of the fundamental agenda of the 2030 sustainable development goals. Persons with disabilities are excluded and left behind worldwide due to lack of accessibility to innovative solutions," IIT Madras Director professor V Kamakoti said in a press release.

"Inclusive gross motor activities and sports provide opportunities for persons with disabilities to participate in fitness activities which will help improve physical and mental health," he noted.

The event collaborators include the National Institute for Persons with Multiple Disabilities, IIT Madras Research Park, Global Sports Mentoring Programme, an initiative of the U S Department of State and University of Tennessee and Decathlon, the release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

