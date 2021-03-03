  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Madras To Hold Sixth Entrepreneurship Summit From March 5 To 14

IIT Madras To Hold Sixth Entrepreneurship Summit From March 5 To 14

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will hold the sixth edition of its Entrepreneurship Summit from March 5 to March 14, 2021. The summit this year will be held virtually, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 3, 2021 1:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras To Host Entrepreneurship Summit In Online Mode
IIT Madras Researchers Working On New Way To Develop More Effective Drugs Against HIV-AIDS
IIT Madras Researchers Identify Sustainable, Alternative Source For Anti-Cancer Drug Camptothecin
IIT Madras Annual Tech Festival ‘Shaastra’ To Be Held Online From February 25
IIT Madras Researchers Working On Effective Drugs Against HIV/AIDS
PM Modi Inaugurates IIT Madras Discovery Campus
IIT Madras To Hold Sixth Entrepreneurship Summit From March 5 To 14
IIT Madras To Hold Sixth Entrepreneurship Summit From March 5 To 14
Image credit: IIT Madras
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will hold the sixth edition of its Entrepreneurship Summit from March 5 to March 14, 2021. The summit this year will be held virtually, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“This year will be the first time this annual flagship entrepreneurship festival is going completely virtual. A highlight of this edition will be the diversity that the conclave caters to right from agritech, retail tech to space tech. We also have a curated special panel of eminent women personalities for March 8 (Women’s day),” IIT Madras said.

Speakers from different fields will address the ‘Inspirit Lecture Series’ during the summit. Some of the speakers are: actor Rana Daggubati, Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov, Government of India, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder, Infoedge, Mukesh Bansal, co-founder, Cure.Fit and Myntra, Yashish Dahiya, co-founder, Policybazaar, and Deep Kalra, founder, MakeMyTrip.

“The additional highlight of the summit will be the showcase of unique artisan MSMEs like Rogan art, block printers of Ajrakhpur around the country under the social campaign PANKH. The total prize money for the contests is around Rs 10 lakh,” the institute said.

IIT Madras said its e-summit is the first ever ISO certified summit in India, which usually attracts more than 10,000 people every year.

Some of the top events of IIT Madras E-Summit 2021 include:

Event

Date and Time

Inaugural talk by Abhishek Singh on “MSMEs in India”

March 5, 5:30 PM

Talk by Lalit Keshre, co-founder and CEO, Groww

March 6, 6 PM

Talk by Rana Daggubati, actor and entrepreneur

March 7, 7 PM

Talk by Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder, Infoedge

March 8, 5 PM

Panel discussion on “Women in Entrepreneurship: The Untapped Potential”

March 8, 8 PM

Talk by Mr. Deep Kalra, Founder, MakeMyTrip

March 9, 5 PM

Panel discussion on “Future of Space Tech in India” by the top 3 space tech startups in India

March 11, 6 PM

Talk by Mukesh Bansal, co-founder of Cure.Fit and Myntra

March 13, 6 PM

MSME showcase

March 7 to 13 , 1 PM

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Madras Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Kharagpur Researchers Develop Technology To Improve Efficiency In Fertiliser Application
IIT Kharagpur Researchers Develop Technology To Improve Efficiency In Fertiliser Application
NEET PG Exam Fee Increased By Over 30%; Students Complain
NEET PG Exam Fee Increased By Over 30%; Students Complain
Doors Being Opened For Talented Youth In Several Sectors: PM Modi
Doors Being Opened For Talented Youth In Several Sectors: PM Modi
ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2021 In May-June; 10 Things Students Must Know
ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2021 In May-June; 10 Things Students Must Know
PM Modi To Address Session On Education, Skill Development For 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Today
PM Modi To Address Session On Education, Skill Development For 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................