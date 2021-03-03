Image credit: IIT Madras IIT Madras To Hold Sixth Entrepreneurship Summit From March 5 To 14

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will hold the sixth edition of its Entrepreneurship Summit from March 5 to March 14, 2021. The summit this year will be held virtually, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“This year will be the first time this annual flagship entrepreneurship festival is going completely virtual. A highlight of this edition will be the diversity that the conclave caters to right from agritech, retail tech to space tech. We also have a curated special panel of eminent women personalities for March 8 (Women’s day),” IIT Madras said.

Speakers from different fields will address the ‘Inspirit Lecture Series’ during the summit. Some of the speakers are: actor Rana Daggubati, Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov, Government of India, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder, Infoedge, Mukesh Bansal, co-founder, Cure.Fit and Myntra, Yashish Dahiya, co-founder, Policybazaar, and Deep Kalra, founder, MakeMyTrip.

“The additional highlight of the summit will be the showcase of unique artisan MSMEs like Rogan art, block printers of Ajrakhpur around the country under the social campaign PANKH. The total prize money for the contests is around Rs 10 lakh,” the institute said.

IIT Madras said its e-summit is the first ever ISO certified summit in India, which usually attracts more than 10,000 people every year.

Some of the top events of IIT Madras E-Summit 2021 include: