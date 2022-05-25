IIT Madras, Harvard University Researchers Develop Algorithm To Combat Poaching

  • Home
The work has been peer-reviewed and was well received at the 20th International Conference on Autonomous Agents and Multi-Agent Systems, an IIT Madras statement said.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 25, 2022 12:59 pm IST

IIT Madras and Harvard University researchers have developed an algorithm to help in saving wildlife from poaching
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Harvard University researchers have developed a Machine Learning algorithm named ‘CombSGPO’ (Combined Security Game Policy Optimization) to help in saving wildlife from poaching. The researchers, according to an official statement, found that the combined and coordinated use of forest rangers and drones was a good way to protect wildlife from poaching. The work has been peer-reviewed and was well received at the 20th International Conference on Autonomous Agents and Multi-Agent Systems.

As the resources (rangers and drones) are limited, the researchers developed this algorithm which provided a good strategy to protect wildlife with the resources available. This new algorithm seeks to provide “highly efficient strategies” that are more scalable than the earlier ones created for the same purpose.

The algorithm works by handling resource allocation and strategizing patrolling after the extent of resources available had been identified. For this task, it utilizes data on the animal population in the conserved area and assumes that poachers are aware about the patrolling being done at various sites, the statement added.

Prof. Balaraman Ravindran, Mindtree Faculty Fellow and Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, and the Head of Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI), IIT Madras, collaborated with Prof. Milind Tambe’s Research Group – Teamcore - at Harvard University, U.S., to carry out this study.

Highlighting the need for such research, Prof. Balaraman Ravindran, Head, Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI), IIT Madras, said: “The work was motivated by the need to perform strategic resource allocation and patrolling in green security domains to prevent illegal activities such as wildlife poaching, illegal logging and illegal fishing.”

“The resources we consider are human patrollers (forest rangers) and surveillance drones, which have object detectors mounted on them for animals and poachers and can perform strategic signalling and communicate with each other as well as the human patrollers,” the professor added.

This developed algorithm utilizes a Game Theory-based model created by the researchers. (Game theory is a theoretical framework for conceiving social situations among competing players.) In the context of wildlife protection, Game Theory pertains to predicting the areas where poaching may take place. These predictions are based on the earlier poaching incidents and the interaction between poachers and defenders.

To extend this research for application in domains such as security, search and rescue and aerial mapping for agriculture among others, the team is trying to perform sample-efficient multi-agent reinforcement learning to learn with the least amount of data since data collection is costly in a real-world scenario, the IIT Madras statement added.

