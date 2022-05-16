  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Madras Fundraising Soars All-Time High Of Rs 131 Crore

IIT Madras Fundraising Soars All-Time High Of Rs 131 Crore

IIT Madras has raised a historic all-time high sum of Rs 131 crore from alumni, donors, and corporate firms during the financial year of 2021-22.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 16, 2022 3:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras Gets New Research Centre For Frequent Wastewater Analysis
IIT Madras To Develop Technologies For Manufacturing In Outer Space, Address Gaps
IIT Madras, Power Grid Corporation Launch Scholarship Programme For Economically Weaker BTech Students
Students Can Now Pursue IIT Madras's Computer Science Without JEE Advanced
IIT Madras Celebrates 63rd Institute Day, Confers Awards To Alumni
IIT Madras, National Health Mission Team Up To Jointly Reduce Maternal Mortality Rate
IIT Madras Fundraising Soars All-Time High Of Rs 131 Crore
IIT Madras raises all-time high funding of Rs 131 crore
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has raised a historic all-time high sum of Rs 131 crore from alumni, donors, and corporate firms during the financial year of 2021-22 to further its philanthropic and socially-relevant projects.

"The institute aims to accelerate fundraising by strengthening alumni networks and increasing engagement with corporates, philanthropies and high-net-worth individuals," IIT Madras said in a statement. The fundraising activities are carried out by the "Office of Alumni and Corporate Relations" at IIT Madras, it said.

According to estimates, the contributions from the IIT Madras alumni network, donors and corporate firms have increased by 30 percent. "The institute aims to accelerate fundraising by strengthening alumni networks and increasing engagement with corporates, philanthropies and high-net-worth individuals," said a statement from IIT Madras. The fundraising for IIT Madras

ALSO READ | IIT Madras To Develop Technologies For Manufacturing In Outer Space, Address Gaps

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the fundraising from alumni, donors and corporate firms has been increasing by over 30 per cent year-on-year. The number of corporate firms donating funds to IIT Madras through CSR has almost doubled in the last five years. Fundraising from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnerships accounts for nearly half of the total Rs 131 crore raised in the last financial year, the institute said.

IIT Madras collected over Rs 15 crore for COVID-19 relief projects from the institute's alumni network. These funds were used to provide essential medical equipment such as BiPAP and oxygen concentrators.

Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, said, “We are grateful to all the alumni and corporate partners who have helped us through impactful contributions.”

“IIT Madras is fortunate to have thousands of alumni invest both time and money to grow the Institute. This group is crucial to the Institute’s future development,” he further said,

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal Board WBBSE Likely To Announce Madhyamik 10th Exam Result 2022 By Next Week
West Bengal Board WBBSE Likely To Announce Madhyamik 10th Exam Result 2022 By Next Week
ICSE Semester 2 Biology Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper
ICSE Semester 2 Biology Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper
Goa Board Declares Class 12 HSSC Term 1 Result
Goa Board Declares Class 12 HSSC Term 1 Result
MET 2022 Phase 2 Registration Begins Today; Know How To Apply, Instructions
MET 2022 Phase 2 Registration Begins Today; Know How To Apply, Instructions
CLAT 2022 Preparation Tips And Tricks: How To Prepare For Law Admission Test In One Month
CLAT 2022 Preparation Tips And Tricks: How To Prepare For Law Admission Test In One Month
.......................... Advertisement ..........................