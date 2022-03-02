IIT Madras ‘Entrepreneurship Summit 2022’ To Feature 800+ Startups, 5,000 Students

The event will be held from March 3 to 6, 2022

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Entrepreneurship Cell will host the seventh iteration of its annual ‘Entrepreneurship Summit’ from March 3 to 6, 2022. This edition of the annual summit will be conducted online.

IIT Madras e-summit is being held with support from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, Alumni and private sector organizations. The Summit will cater to over 800 startups in various sectors with participation from over 715 colleges, the institute said.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry will deliver the keynote address.

Addressing a Press Conference today, Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras, over the last decade and half, has been concentrating on Entrepreneurship. We have been orienting ourselves towards translational Research and we want our research to reach the society at large. Many of our startups, through their hard work, have been of great use to society, including during the COVID times. The E-Summit is an important event that the Institute conducts specifically to provide a direction for existing and aspiring entrepreneurs and those in the early stages of setting up a company.”

“There are four conclaves being held as part of E-Summit 2022. These are all extremely important and lot of thought process has gone into organizing them. These will address people in different stages of entrepreneurship,”Prof Kamakoti added.

Prof Nilesh J Vasa, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, said, “Entrepreneurship Cell is a student driven activity towards sharing entrepreneurial knowledge and promoting networking among aspiring entrepreneurs. E-Summit is one of the flagship events by the E-Cell team. The 7th E-Summit is an online event which should provide an opportunity to many students and entrepreneurs to interact with each other effectively through a remote mode.”