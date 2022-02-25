IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy Launches Online ‘Premier Banker’ Course

Image credit: Shutterstock Participants of the course will get certificates from CEC, IIT Madras, on successful completion of all modules (representational)

Digital Skills Academy, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras through has partnered with InFact Pro, to launch an online upskilling programme ‘Premier Banker.’ The course will be offered through IIT Madras’ Centre for Continuing Education (CCE).

“The course will comprise more than 240 hours of training for 4-6 months with the modules having hundreds of questions and multiple assignments to prepare students for a career in Banking and Financial Services,” an official statement said.

Participants of the course will get certificates from CEC, IIT Madras, on successful completion of all modules.

IIT Madras said it is also considering in-house training with leading banks for candidates who successfully complete the course.

Prof K Mangala Sunder, Head, Digital Skills Academy, IIT Madras, said, “It is very important to offer courses in skilling and upskilling in a timely manner and also focus on current markets and their requirements. With our Nation aiming to move fast towards a 5 trillion dollar economy, it is important such programs are offered soon with the help of premier faculty in finance and banking sector training companies like what our academy has proposed.”

Eligibility criteria for the course include a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline and a “passion to excel in the BFSI domain,” IIT Madras said.

Students in the second and third years of their undergraduate courses will also be considered for enrolment. Prior experience in the banking or financial services sector is preferred, but not mandatory, the institute said.

Details about the course fee and curriculum can be found on the official websites: skillscademy.iitm.ac.in and infactpro.com.