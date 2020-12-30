IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy Launches Programming Courses

The Digital Skills Academy of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched online courses in Programming and Advanced Programming. The courses are designed to equip final year Engineering students and graduates with programming skills through industry professionals by making them ready for internships and jobs in information technology.

The IIT Madras Programming and Advanced Programming courses will be offered in collaboration with IIT Madras-Incubated Startup GUVI. The courses are open to students across India and will help them in their job search in the IT industry and IT services in all core manufacturing and design areas.

Along with live online sessions, the course is being offered through an Artificial Intelligence platform which provides students with a coding and self-assessment environment for practising programming in real-time. The 120-hours of programming course will help professionals and students to obtain experiential learning equivalent to about three months of actual working experience in each of these courses and makes them job-ready. A certificate will be issued by the trainer and the knowledge partner -- the Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Madras -- for those who complete the programming course.

Highlighting the objective of the newly-launched course, Professor Mangala Sunder, Founder and Coordinator, Digital Skills Academy, IIT Madras said: “The objective is to provide graduating students from Indian academic institutions and employees in multiple industrial sectors the necessary skills towards employment or reskilling in relevant sectors. These courses will also make them industry- and job-ready.”

Professor Sunder further added: “In addition, the trainers will cover multiple areas through large problem sets, that will also help the students to do competitive examinations in the banking and finance sector well and with confidence.”