IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy Launches New Online Course In ‘Business Accounting Process’

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Digital Skills Academy has launched a new online course on ‘Business Accounting Process.’ The objective of the course is to re-skill students and professionals looking for a career in Finance and Accounting. The course will be available across the year for the interested candidates to get enrolled at any point of time in a year.

The Digital Skills Academy has partnered with ArthaVidhya to offer this program. The course is completely online, interactive and ‘job oriented.’ It has been built with an innovative concept of Virtual Office, embedded in Artificial Intelligence-based ‘Interactive Learning Management System’ (iLMS).

Highlighting the unique aspects of this course, Prof. K. Mangala Sunder, Head, Digital Skills Academy, IIT Madras, said, “The course is designed to provide students with a simulated environment (Virtual Office), giving the students a real-life simulation of actual work environment throughout the course.”

Further, Prof. Sunder added, “The Artificial Intelligence platform provides the students with a virtual corporate environment carrying out various financial transactions in real-time. This helps the students to obtain an experiential learning equivalent to about 3 months of actual corporate working experience and makes them job ready.”

The course is designed as per the Job roles (Qualification packs) of NASSCOM (IT – ITES Sector Skill Council) and has been certified by them. In addition, the general features of this course have also been reviewed by Prof. M. Thenmozhi, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, who is also a former Director, National Institute of Securities Markets, which comes under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Mumbai.

Speaking about the benefits of this course, Mr. Nimish C Tolia, Trustee and Joint secretary of SDNB Vaishnav College, Chennai, which has implemented this course, said, “We have seen a huge spurt in the placement of students of our college in large MNCs such as Accenture and McKinsey and Company after implementing this course. Over 70 % of our students have been placed in MNCs.”

All programs under the Digital Skills Academy, IIT Madras, will be certification courses approved by the Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Madras and learners who complete the program will receive formal certificates from CCE (Centre for Continuing Education), IIT Madras.