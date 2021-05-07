IIT Madras develops blockchain-based healthcare information system

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has developed a blockchain-based healthcare information system for mobile phone applications. ‘BlockTrack’ is said to be a blockchain-based secure medical data and information exchange system for a mobile phone-based application. This system is currently being field-tested at IIT Madras Institute Hospital.

BlockTrack is developed by a team led by Prof Prabhu Rajagopal, Lead Faculty for Remote Diagnostics, Center for Nondestructive Evaluation (CNDE), Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras.The system has been developed with the support of Infosys.

The new device is expected to securely digitize healthcare information systems while ensuring the protection of sensitive personal information and medical records by decentralizing the control and ownership of patient data, through a blockchain-based innovation. The new system was developed during the height of COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The BlockTrack innovation is now protected through a provisional IP filed with the Indian Patent Office.

The Android version of the application has been developed separately for both patients as well as doctors.

The application opens up the promise of universal and transferable healthcare information management with a strong emphasis on data privacy and tracking the spread of infectious diseases across geographies.

BlockTrack allows the interoperability of systems from multiple hospitals, institutes, and healthcare organizations.

It integrates medical supply chain management and proactive tracking of the spread of contagious infections. The patient can choose to visit any healthcare facility which is on BlockTrack’s blockchain network without having any concerns about duplication of records or re-registrations.