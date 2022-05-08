  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Madras To Develop Technologies For Manufacturing In Outer Space, Address Gaps

IIT Madras To Develop Technologies For Manufacturing In Outer Space, Address Gaps

The research group to develop technologies for Extra-Terrestrial Manufacturing (ExTem) will be working on the first ever Microgravity Drop Tower Research Facility established in India, which has been created at the National Centre for Combustion Research and Development at IIT, Madras.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 8, 2022 4:50 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras, Power Grid Corporation Launch Scholarship Programme For Economically Weaker BTech Students
Students Can Now Pursue IIT Madras's Computer Science Without JEE Advanced
IIT Madras Celebrates 63rd Institute Day, Confers Awards To Alumni
IIT Madras, National Health Mission Team Up To Jointly Reduce Maternal Mortality Rate
IIT Madras Organises Industry Conclave To Showcase Research, Innovation
IAF Signs MoU With IIT-Madras To Develop Solutions To Maintain Weapon Systems
IIT Madras To Develop Technologies For Manufacturing In Outer Space, Address Gaps
IIT Madras researchers will develop technologies for manufacturing products at extra-terrestrial locations
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has established a research group to develop technologies for manufacturing products at extra-terrestrial locations and address the existing gaps in this sector in India, according to officials. According to the team, India is a leader in developing and applying technologies for manufacturing launch vehicles and satellites.

However, the near future will require technologies that will enable manufacturing products and assemblies in space and at extra-terrestrial locations for use both in space and to bring it back for use on earth, they said. The researchers aims to address these challenges by developing a broad range of manufacturing technologies, including 3D printing of metals and functional optical polymers, water-less concrete using martial soils, diamond single crystals, solar cells, and metal foams, they said.

The research group to develop technologies for Extra-Terrestrial Manufacturing (ExTem) will be working on the first ever Microgravity Drop Tower Research Facility established in India, which has been created at the National Centre for Combustion Research and Development at IIT, Madras, and is one of six drop towers around the world.

"The human endeavour to explore space like never before, including creating settlements in faraway locations, will require extensive time for humans to spend on-board a spacecraft just to reach there. "Such long term human space missions are feasible only with reduced earth-reliance and this mandates capability to manufacture and fabricate needed products in space, in orbit, at extraterrestrial locations and recycle materials effectively," Sathyan Subbiah, Principal Investigator of the ExTeM Research Group at IIT Madras, told PTI.

The ExTeM research group has been setup as part of the Institute of Eminence (IoE) initiative. "The centre is currently conducting several drop tower experiments to test manufacturing processes such as 3D printing of various engineering materials (metals, polymers), metal foaming, and diamond coating among others, to enable manufacturing in outer space.

"In addition, the lure of micro-gravity and the advantages it offers to control, and tailor material structures cannot be ignored," he added. The manufacturing technologies needed for space will differ substantially from the earth-based ones owing to the constraints posed by limited space, limited power, micro-gravity influence, and limitations to track process inputs and outputs and to effectively recycle by-products.

"The race to space, with a vision to inhabit and exploit the extra-terrestrial (outside earth) spaces is the key focus among the scientific community in this century. The hurdles likely to be faced are high cost of transporting resources from Earth and limited availability of resources at ET. "To overcome these challenges, we need the extraterrestrial manufacturing (ExTeM) capability, to maximize the energy and material resources utilization available," he said.

It is envisaged that such processes will be used to manufacture products in the future to be made commercially by private firms using specially designed manufacturing factories floating in orbit around the earth or at any extra-terrestrial locations, the researchers claimed.

Amit Kumar, co-principal investigator of the research group said, "Scientific research and development need to be conducted under microgravity conditions for addressing the above challenges encompassing safety (example, fire safety), understanding natural fluid and material behaviours, including under energy-driven processing conditions. "Of the various methods used for obtaining microgravity conditions, drop towers offer a ground-based microgravity platform." "Cost-effectiveness, short turnaround time and high quality microgravity make drop tower ideal for sustained microgravity experiments at least at the first level and therefore easily accessible to the academic and space organizations equally," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Last Date To Raise Objections Against WBJEE 2022 Answer Key Today
Last Date To Raise Objections Against WBJEE 2022 Answer Key Today
IIM Nagpur Will Promote Among Students Mindset Of Becoming Job-Creators: President While Inaugurating Campus
IIM Nagpur Will Promote Among Students Mindset Of Becoming Job-Creators: President While Inaugurating Campus
ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam Tomorrow; Specimen Question Paper, Exam Guidelines
ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam Tomorrow; Specimen Question Paper, Exam Guidelines
JEE Mains 2022 To Be Conducted Soon; Check Syllabus, Exam Modes
JEE Mains 2022 To Be Conducted Soon; Check Syllabus, Exam Modes
KCET 2022 Application Deadline Extended; Check How To Apply, Important Details
KCET 2022 Application Deadline Extended; Check How To Apply, Important Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................