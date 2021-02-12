IIT Madras Confers Annual Awards To Alumni

Indian Institute of Technology Madras has conferred the annual ‘Distinguished Alumni Awards’ to its eminent alumni who have been appointed at various top level positions in the corporate sector. The alumni received awards under various categories including Academic Excellence, Technology Innovation Excellence, Business Management Excellence, Entrepreneurial Excellence and Excellence in other walks of life. A total of 11 alumni have been selected for this award.

Congratulating the awardees Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras said “We are delighted that so many of our alumni have made an impact in their chosen walks of life. We are honoured to recognize their achievements”.

The ‘Distinguished Alumni Awards’ have been given to Mr Ajay Kaushal, Co-Founder and Director, BillDesk, Mr Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress Software, US, Mr Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CTO, Energy and Mobility, Microsoft R and D India and Azure Global, Mr R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Mr Suresh Kumar, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer, Walmart Inc., Prof Ravi Subrahmanyan, Emeritus Professor, Raman Research Institute, Karnataka, Dr SK (KG) Ganapathi, Founder and CEO at Vimaan Robotics, Prof Jayaraman Chandrasekhar, Principal Research Scientist, Gilead Sciences, Dr Ram Duvvuru Sriram, Prasanna Ramaswamy, Musician, Virginia, USA, and Prof BS Sathyaprakash, Associate Director, Institute for Gravitation and the Cosmos.

Some of the earlier awardees throughout the previous years are Mr Kris S Gopalakrishnan (1977), co-founder of Infosys and Chairman, Axilor Ventures, Dr S Christopher (1987), secretary, Department of Defence R and D and Mr Satish Pai (1985), managing director, Hindalco Industries, Dr Desh Deshpande (1973) Co-founder and Chairman, Sycamore Networks and S Sowmya (1992), well-known Carnatic Vocalist.